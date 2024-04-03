UK News in Pictures

Pensioner’s Sat Nav Leads Police to Brothel, Sentenced to Suspended Prison Term

Detectives have charged a suspect following a serious assault in Swanley

Dogan Salih, 69, Admits to Running Brothel and Drug Offences

A pensioner’s navigation system led police to an unexpected discovery when officers found wraps of cocaine in the boot of 69-year-old Dogan Salih’s car last January. What began as a routine traffic stop escalated into the uncovering of a brothel located on a quiet residential street, as detailed in court proceedings.

Following the address logged in Salih’s Sat Nav, officers arrived at a two-bedroom flat on Albyn Road, where they encountered evidence of a brothel operation. Among the discoveries were drawers filled with sex toys, lubricants, toothbrushes, and wet wipes. Salih, who possessed keys to the premises, was found to have facilitated the management of the establishment, according to prosecutor Andrew Dowden.

Appearing before Woolwich Crown Court on Thursday (March 27), Salih pleaded guilty to charges related to the management of a brothel and possession of cannabis resin with intent to supply. Additionally, a police raid on his residence in Deptford uncovered a significant quantity of cannabis, which Salih claimed he was holding for another individual.

In mitigation, Salih’s barrister, Estelle Thornber, attributed his involvement in criminal activities to issues with gambling and cocaine, which ultimately led to his estrangement from his family. However, Judge James Thacker KC expressed scepticism regarding Salih’s remorse, characterizing it as “somewhat rehearsed” and highlighting his lack of empathy for the exploitation faced by sex workers.

Despite acknowledging the risks and exploitation inherent in the sex work industry, Judge Thacker handed Salih a nine-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months due to prison overcrowding concerns. Additionally, Salih was placed under a four-month electronically monitored curfew, with a stern warning from the judge against future transgressions.

The sentencing serves as a reminder of the legal consequences for those involved in illicit activities, particularly in facilitating exploitative industries.

