Penzance Man Sentenced for Drug Offenses and Assault on Emergency Workers

In a court case that underscores the gravity of drug offences and violence against emergency workers, Ryan Wellman, a 24-year-old man with no fixed abode in Penzance, has been sentenced to three years and nine months in prison. The sentence was handed down at Plymouth Crown Court after Wellman pleaded guilty to charges of drug offences and assaulting emergency workers.

The incident leading to Wellman’s arrest and subsequent conviction occurred on October 26, following a collision in the Glynn Valley between Liskeard and Bodmin. Wellman was being transported to Derriford Hospital by a Police Constable and a Special Constable when the situation escalated.

Upon his arrival at the hospital, Wellman was found in possession of Class A drugs, estimated to be worth around £3,000. When the officers attempted to search him, Wellman reacted violently. He attacked the male Police Constable, swinging punches and ultimately locking him in a chokehold with his legs. The assault was so severe that the officer nearly lost consciousness and struggled to breathe.

A female Special Constable who intervened to assist her colleague was also assaulted, as Wellman kicked her in the chest. The altercation was eventually brought under control with the help of hospital staff, who intervened to free the constable from Wellman’s chokehold and assisted in detaining him until the situation was stabilized.

For his actions, Wellman faced multiple charges. He admitted to possession with the intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine, which led to a three-year prison sentence. In addition, the assault on the emergency workers resulted in a further nine-month sentence.

Detective Constable Tom Parr, who led the investigation, expressed his views on the case. He commended the officers for their initial efforts to provide first aid and take Wellman to the hospital for a check-up. However, he condemned Wellman’s violent behaviour, stating that while police officers understand the risks involved in their job, they should never be subjected to assault.

DC Parr emphasized that the sentence handed down by the court sends a clear message that assaults on emergency workers are unacceptable and will be dealt with severely. He also praised the officers and hospital staff for their professionalism in bringing the situation to a safe conclusion.

The case of Ryan Wellman highlights the serious consequences of drug-related offences and violence against emergency personnel, reinforcing the message that such actions will not be tolerated and will be met with strict legal repercussions.