SUBSCRIBE
Home Breaking Penzance Man Sentenced for Drug Offenses and Assault on Emergency Workers
Breaking

Penzance Man Sentenced for Drug Offenses and Assault on Emergency Workers

by
written by 0 comment

In a court case that underscores the gravity of drug offences and violence against emergency workers, Ryan Wellman, a 24-year-old man with no fixed abode in Penzance, has been sentenced to three years and nine months in prison. The sentence was handed down at Plymouth Crown Court after Wellman pleaded guilty to charges of drug offences and assaulting emergency workers.

The incident leading to Wellman’s arrest and subsequent conviction occurred on October 26, following a collision in the Glynn Valley between Liskeard and Bodmin. Wellman was being transported to Derriford Hospital by a Police Constable and a Special Constable when the situation escalated.

Upon his arrival at the hospital, Wellman was found in possession of Class A drugs, estimated to be worth around £3,000. When the officers attempted to search him, Wellman reacted violently. He attacked the male Police Constable, swinging punches and ultimately locking him in a chokehold with his legs. The assault was so severe that the officer nearly lost consciousness and struggled to breathe.

A female Special Constable who intervened to assist her colleague was also assaulted, as Wellman kicked her in the chest. The altercation was eventually brought under control with the help of hospital staff, who intervened to free the constable from Wellman’s chokehold and assisted in detaining him until the situation was stabilized.

For his actions, Wellman faced multiple charges. He admitted to possession with the intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine, which led to a three-year prison sentence. In addition, the assault on the emergency workers resulted in a further nine-month sentence.

Detective Constable Tom Parr, who led the investigation, expressed his views on the case. He commended the officers for their initial efforts to provide first aid and take Wellman to the hospital for a check-up. However, he condemned Wellman’s violent behaviour, stating that while police officers understand the risks involved in their job, they should never be subjected to assault.

DC Parr emphasized that the sentence handed down by the court sends a clear message that assaults on emergency workers are unacceptable and will be dealt with severely. He also praised the officers and hospital staff for their professionalism in bringing the situation to a safe conclusion.

The case of Ryan Wellman highlights the serious consequences of drug-related offences and violence against emergency personnel, reinforcing the message that such actions will not be tolerated and will be met with strict legal repercussions.

Read Next

A team of specialist officers trained to detect concerning behaviour is Kent...

Murder Investigation Underway After Stabbing in South London

A dad-of-two owes his life to sounding smoke detectors after a devastating...

Fire Crews Respond to Smoke Emission from Roof of 1 Canada Square...

Witnesses are sought following a robbery in Sittingbourne High Street

A violent man has been jailed following an unprovoked assault on a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

UK News in Pictures brings you Live News and Pictures as they happen. Keeping you up to date with the story as it Breaks. UK News in Pictures is a true 24hr news source keeping you the reader informed and on the move around the clock, 7 days a week bringing the latest breaking news, community information and more as it happens
Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

Useful Links

Edtior's Picks

A team of specialist officers trained to detect concerning behaviour is Kent Police’s...
Murder Investigation Underway After Stabbing in South London
A dad-of-two owes his life to sounding smoke detectors after a devastating kitchen...

Latest Articles

A team of specialist officers trained to detect concerning behaviour is Kent Police’s latest tool to help prevent sexual offences and keep people safe
Murder Investigation Underway After Stabbing in South London
A dad-of-two owes his life to sounding smoke detectors after a devastating kitchen fire broke out at his home just a week before Christmas
Fire Crews Respond to Smoke Emission from Roof of 1 Canada Square in London

All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by. uknip

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.