People Smuggler Convicted After 7 Migrants Found in Overheated Lorry Compartment

A people smuggler who endangered the lives of seven migrants by cramming them into a tiny, overheated compartment in his lorry has been convicted today at Lewes Crown Court. Anas Al Mustafa, 43, was found guilty of facilitating the breach of UK immigration law after ferry staff discovered the migrants desperately calling for help at Newhaven Ferry Port earlier this year.

The incident occurred on February 15, 2024, when Mustafa booked passage on a ferry from Dieppe to Newhaven. Upon his arrival in the UK the next morning, ferry staff were alerted to the presence of the migrants who were found in a concealed compartment in the rear of Mustafa’s van. The space, just 2 meters wide and accessible only by a 22-inch hole, left the six men and one woman unable to move their arms and severely deprived of oxygen.

The migrants, who had been subjected to extreme heat and cramped conditions during the journey, were taken to the hospital and treated for heat exhaustion. The court heard that their desperate banging and cries for help were what ultimately led to their discovery.

Mustafa was arrested at the scene and was found to have frantically deleted material from his mobile phone, in a failed attempt to conceal the extent of his crimes. It was also revealed during the trial that Mustafa had previously been stopped by officers for attempting to smuggle shisha and cigarettes into the UK.

Minister for Border Security and Asylum, Dame Angela Eagle, condemned Mustafa’s actions, stating, “This appalling incident could have easily ended in tragedy, and everyone who was squashed inside this criminal’s van is incredibly lucky to still be alive. We are sending a clear message that we will not tolerate this sort of life-threatening activity.

Chris Foster, Deputy Director of Home Office Criminal and Financial Investigations, emphasized the dangers posed by people smugglers like Mustafa. “Today’s conviction is a clear example of the lengths evil people smugglers will go to make cash. The lives of 7 people were put on the line after being crammed into a boiling and tiny concealment in the back of a van with no access to air.

Lauren Doshi, Specialist Prosecutor of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), highlighted the premeditated nature of Mustafa’s crimes, noting that “a lot of effort had been put into adapting a van to hide people within the back of it in dangerous and potentially life-threatening conditions.”

The CPS has committed to working with law enforcement to bring those involved in people smuggling to justice, and plans to pursue any assets gained through this criminal activity with their proceeds of crime division.

Mustafa’s conviction marks a significant victory for authorities working to combat illegal immigration and human trafficking, and serves as a stark warning to others involved in this dangerous and exploitative trade.