FLAMES AND FUMES Flames and Fumes: Cowfold Rubbish Fires Rage Near Care Home

  • Updated: 19:40
  • , 28 January 2026

 

Residents in Cowfold are up in arms after piles of rubbish set alight opposite a local care home have smouldered on and off for days. Thick smoke and toxic fumes are choking the area, sparking fears for vulnerable residents and local businesses alike.

Smoke Signals Alarm Near Vulnerable Care Home

The noxious plumes have filled the air, leaving locals gasping for clean air. Those living close to the blaze worry that vulnerable elderly residents in the nearby care home are at serious risk from the hazardous pollution. “It’s terrifying – the smoke just won’t clear,” said one neighbour.

Fire Crews Battle Blazes but Rubbish Still Smoulders

Firefighters have been called out multiple times, battling the flames late into the night. Yet the fires stubbornly persist. West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service confirmed they’ve been closely monitoring the site and working with landowners and partner agencies to get the situation under control.

Authorities Pass the Buck As Residents Demand Action

Horsham District Council said its Environmental Protection team is investigating potential offences under the Environmental Protection Act 1990. But they admitted their powers are limited since waste disposal falls under the Environment Agency and West Sussex County Council. Both bodies have been informed.

Residents are not impressed. They are demanding urgent enforcement to snuff out the fires, citing health risks, environmental damage, and ongoing disruption. The community wants swift action before the smoke drifts further and conditions worsen.

