HIT BY A TRAIN Death at Potters Bar Station Sparks Major Rail Chaos

  • Updated: 23:02
  • , 31 December 2025
Death at Potters Bar Station Sparks Major Rail Chaos

Emergency services swarmed Potters Bar station today at 1.41pm after a casualty was reported. Sadly, the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Say Incident Not Suspicious

British Transport Police confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for the coroner as investigations proceed.

“Paramedics also attended, and sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene,” said a BTP spokesperson. “The incident is not being treated as suspicious.”

Train Disruptions Hit New Year’s Eve Travel

The death has caused widespread disruption on key routes. Trains between Stevenage and London’s Kings Cross and St Pancras stations are being cancelled, delayed, or diverted.

  • LNER, Thameslink, and Great Northern services all affected.
  • Some trains rerouted via the Hertford North line.
  • Others terminating early, not running beyond Finsbury Park or Moorgate.
  • Stops may be skipped to ease congestion on busy lines.

National Rail warns delays could last until at least 6pm and possibly into the night, disrupting journeys for those travelling in and out of London for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Need Support? Samaritans Are Here

If you’re struggling with the news or its impact, help is available. Contact the Samaritans anytime for a confidential chat:

