A person is battling for their life after plunging onto the Central Line tracks at Loughton Underground Station earlier today (Monday, December 15). The shocking incident sparked major chaos across London’s transport network.

Severe Disruptions Hit TfL Network

The injured individual was rushed to hospital with life-threatening wounds. British Transport Police confirmed the incident is not being treated as suspicious, and paramedics were quick to attend the scene.

The Central Line was forced to shut partially between Woodford and Epping for most of the day, leaving thousands of passengers stranded. TfL advised commuters to use London buses as an alternative.

Meanwhile, the Bakerloo Line suffered severe delays due to a separate operational issue in the depot. The Elizabeth Line and Hammersmith & City Line faced minor hold-ups too.

Official Statement from British Transport Police

“Officers were called to Loughton Underground station at 2.36pm today (December 15) following reports of a casualty on the tracks. Paramedics also attended, and a person is being taken to hospital with injuries that are being treated as life-threatening. The incident is not being treated as suspicious.”

Current TfL Network Delays

Central Line: Severe delays between Leytonstone and Epping due to the incident.

Severe delays between Leytonstone and Epping due to the incident. Bakerloo Line: Severe delays across the entire line from an operational problem.

Severe delays across the entire line from an operational problem. Elizabeth Line: Minor delays west of Paddington caused by points failure.

Minor delays west of Paddington caused by points failure. Hammersmith & City Line: Minor eastbound delays after faulty train at King’s Cross St. Pancras.

Passengers are urged to check the TfL website for the latest travel updates and plan their journeys carefully as disruption continues.