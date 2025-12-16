Watch Live

FIGHTING FOR LIFE Person Fighting for Life After Falling onto Central Line Tracks at Loughton

  • Updated: 04:58
  • , 16 December 2025
Man, 21, Charged After Shocking Stabbing at Bognor Regis Station

A person is battling for their life after plunging onto the Central Line tracks at Loughton Underground Station earlier today (Monday, December 15). The shocking incident sparked major chaos across London’s transport network.

Severe Disruptions Hit TfL Network

The injured individual was rushed to hospital with life-threatening wounds. British Transport Police confirmed the incident is not being treated as suspicious, and paramedics were quick to attend the scene.

The Central Line was forced to shut partially between Woodford and Epping for most of the day, leaving thousands of passengers stranded. TfL advised commuters to use London buses as an alternative.

Meanwhile, the Bakerloo Line suffered severe delays due to a separate operational issue in the depot. The Elizabeth Line and Hammersmith & City Line faced minor hold-ups too.

Official Statement from British Transport Police

“Officers were called to Loughton Underground station at 2.36pm today (December 15) following reports of a casualty on the tracks. Paramedics also attended, and a person is being taken to hospital with injuries that are being treated as life-threatening. The incident is not being treated as suspicious.”

Current TfL Network Delays

  • Central Line: Severe delays between Leytonstone and Epping due to the incident.
  • Bakerloo Line: Severe delays across the entire line from an operational problem.
  • Elizabeth Line: Minor delays west of Paddington caused by points failure.
  • Hammersmith & City Line: Minor eastbound delays after faulty train at King’s Cross St. Pancras.

Passengers are urged to check the TfL website for the latest travel updates and plan their journeys carefully as disruption continues.

Recommended for you

Four homes ablaze in East London
MULTIPLE HOME ALIGHT Four homes ablaze in East London
Man Hurt in Sidcup High Street Hit-and-Run
ATTEMPT MURDER PROBE Man Hurt in Sidcup High Street Hit-and-Run
Three types of holidays to go on in Spain
Three types of holidays to go on in Spain
Teen Girl Groped on Redway Cycle Path
E FIT RELEASED Teen Girl Groped on Redway Cycle Path

Must READ

Man Jailed for 23 Years After Brutal Attempted Murder in Biddulph
VIOLENT ATTACK Man Jailed for 23 Years After Brutal Attempted Murder in Biddulph
Man, 21, Charged After Shocking Stabbing at Bognor Regis Station
FIGHTING FOR LIFE Person Fighting for Life After Falling onto Central Line Tracks at Loughton
LAX Shuttle Bus Crash with 40 Onboard Sparks Chaos

BREAKING

LAX Shuttle Bus Crash with 40 Onboard Sparks Chaos
Urgent Appeal: 13-Year-Old Ella Missing in Portsmouth
BRING HER HOME Urgent Appeal: 13-Year-Old Ella Missing in Portsmouth
Woman Rushed to Hospital After Stabbing in Eastbourne Town Centre
STREET ATTACK Woman Rushed to Hospital After Stabbing in Eastbourne Town Centre
Have You Seen Wanted Man Luke Downs? York Police Urgently Seek His Whereabouts
WANTED Have You Seen Wanted Man Luke Downs? York Police Urgently Seek His Whereabouts
Seven Brutal Robbers Nabbed and Jailed for 82 Years Over Vicious Hereford Attack
RUTHLESS GANG Seven Brutal Robbers Nabbed and Jailed for 82 Years Over Vicious Hereford Attack
STIKE ON THE CARDS Met Police Silent as Strike Threatens Festive Night
Only Fools and Horses Stars Reunite for Lost Archive Special
LOST ARCHIVE Only Fools and Horses Stars Reunite for Lost Archive Special
Miriam Margolyes Exits ‘Call the Midwife’ After Six Years as Mother Mildred
SPECIAL DELIVERY Call The Midwife Returns with Stunning Two-Part Christmas Special

More For You

Man Jailed for Sexual Assault in London Hotel
HOTEL ATTACK Man Jailed for Sexual Assault in London Hotel
Heavy Smoke and Fire Break Out on Lord Street, North Woolwich
MAJOR BLAZE Heavy Smoke and Fire Break Out on Lord Street, North Woolwich
Roof Fire in Maidstone Extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue Service
HOUSE BLAZE Dartford Pepys Close kitchen fire: Five injured by smoke
Missing Hackney Man Vanishes for Over a Month – Police Urge Public to Help
FAMILY FEARFUL Missing Hackney Man Vanishes for Over a Month – Police Urge Public to Help

More From UK News in Pictures

Paedophile Abdulla Ali Jailed for Sex Assault on Woman in Gloucester
CHILLING ATTACK Paedophile Abdulla Ali Jailed for Sex Assault on Woman in Gloucester
Power Cut Threatens Christmas Cheer for Vulnerable Locals
BRIGHT SPARK Power Cut Threatens Christmas Cheer for Vulnerable Locals
Fake Taxi Driver Jailed for 20 Months After Woman’s Ordeal
MULTIPLE CHARGES Fake Taxi Driver Jailed for 20 Months After Woman’s Ordeal
Children’s Mentor Jailed for 14 Sexual Assault Charges
JUSTICE SERVED Children’s Mentor Jailed for 14 Sexual Assault Charges
Pregnant Mum Repeatedly Raped as Kids Slept Upstairs – Predator Jailed for 23 Years
VILE PREDATOR Pregnant Mum Repeatedly Raped as Kids Slept Upstairs – Predator Jailed for 23 Years
Predator Jailed for Sexually Abusing and Filming Boys
TWISTED CRIMES Predator Jailed for Sexually Abusing and Filming Boys
Family Affair: Rhymney Father and Daughter Both Become Train Drivers
FAMILY AFFAIR Rhymney Father and Daughter Both Become Train Drivers
Hero Firefighter Dives to Save Woman from Plunging Off Catford Roof
PERIL ON THE ROOF Hero Firefighter Dives to Save Woman from Plunging Off Catford Roof
Blaze at Waltham Forest Shop Sparks Major Fire Response
SHOP BLAZE Blaze at Waltham Forest Shop Sparks Major Fire Response
Boy Hit by Car in Dagenham – Road Closed, Police Hunting Witnesses
SERIOUSLY INJURED Boy Hit by Car in Dagenham – Road Closed, Police Hunting Witnesses
Armed Police Descend on Glasgow Street as Homes Evacuated
HOMES EVACUATED Armed Police Descend on Glasgow Street as Homes Evacuated
Female Probation Officer, 27, Caught in Naughty Affair with Inmate at Top-Secret Belmarsh Prison
CAUGHT ON THE JOB Female Probation Officer, 27, Caught in Naughty Affair with Inmate at Top-Secret Belmarsh Prison
Evri Faces Fresh Fire on BBC Panorama
WHERE MY PARCEL Evri Faces Fresh Fire on BBC Panorama
Four Arrested and Charged with Plotting Coordinated Bomb Attacks in Southern California
TERROR PLOT FOILED Four Arrested and Charged with Plotting Coordinated Bomb Attacks in Southern California
Man Charged After Brutal Oxford Stabbing
STREET ATTACK Man Charged After Brutal Oxford Stabbing
Sussex Police Crack Down on Drink and Drug Driving
CHRISTMAS CAMPAIGN Sussex Police Crack Down on Drink and Drug Driving

More From UKNIP

Round-Up of Cases from Bromley and Bexley Magistrates’ Courts
MAJOR BUST Drugs, weapons and stolen caravans seized in Cuxton police raid
The Best Liquidity Providers for Cryptocurrency Exchanges: How to Choose One
The Best Liquidity Providers for Cryptocurrency Exchanges: How to Choose One
Woman Arrested After Driving Car Into Crowds in Manchester City Centre
SWERVES THROUGH CROWDS Woman Arrested After Driving Car Into Crowds in Manchester City Centre
Man Deliberately Run Over in Shocking Sidcup Incident
LAS UPDATE Person rushed to hospital after crash outside Sidcup pub