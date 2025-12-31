Person Found Dead in Tragic New Year’s Eve House Fire in Wales

Emergency Crews Rush to Blaze; Roads Closed and Residents Evacuated

A devastating house fire early on New Year’s Eve claimed the life of one person in Glenboi, near Mountain Ash, Rhondda Cynon Taf. Emergency services were called to the scene just before 2am after reports of a raging blaze.

Firefighters Battle Flames as Area is Locked Down

Fire crews fought the inferno through the early hours, while police sealed off Aberdare Road and evacuated nearby residents. South Wales Police confirmed that a person was found dead inside the property.

The fire brigade described the situation as “ongoing.” Roads are expected to remain closed for some time, with emergency personnel still on-site.

Investigation Launched Into Cause of Fire

A thorough inquiry is now underway, led by South Wales Police and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, with support from Rhondda Cynon Taf Council. The home remains cordoned off until it’s deemed safe for investigators to enter.

South Wales Police statement: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time.”

Officials continue to urge the public to avoid the area as recovery and investigations proceed.