Watch Live

SPINOUT Person Hospitalised After McLaren Crash Shuts A2 in Gravesend

  • Updated: 22:31
  • , 16 January 2026
Person Hospitalised After McLaren Crash Shuts A2 in Gravesend

 

Emergency Crews Rush to Scene After Serious Collision

A person has been rushed to hospital following a crash involving a McLaren sports car on the A2 in Gravesend.

Two Vehicles Collide Near Watling Street

The smash happened on the busy London-bound A2 near Watling Street at around 9:30am on January 16. Kent Police and the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) scrambled to the scene after reports of the collision between two vehicles, one believed to be a high-end McLaren.

A SECAmb spokesperson said: “We were called at approximately 9.35am to reports of a RTC involving two vehicles on the A2 near Watling Street for Gravesend. Multiple crews attended the scene and treated three patients. One was taken to Medway Maritime Hospital for further treatment, while two others were discharged at the scene.”

Traffic Chaos as Delays Mount

The smash caused major delays with traffic backing up to the M2. The A2 was partially blocked for some time, causing chaos during the morning rush. All lanes were finally reopened by 10.30am with traffic returning to normal shortly afterwards.

Witnesses reported long queues and slow-moving traffic as emergency services worked to clear the crash.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.

Recommended for you

EFitness TikTok Star’s £15,990 Private Jet Flight Slammed as ‘Unnecessary’ by Judge
TIKTOKER EFitness TikTok Star’s £15,990 Private Jet Flight Slammed as ‘Unnecessary’ by Judge
A34 Chaos: Multi-HGV Smash Shuts Road Northbound
RECVOERY NIGHTMARE A34 Chaos: Multi-HGV Smash Shuts Road Northbound
Wi-Fi Bomb Threat Name Sparks NATO Fighter Jet Scramble Over Turkish Airlines Flight
BOMB SCARE Wi-Fi Bomb Threat Name Sparks NATO Fighter Jet Scramble Over Turkish Airlines Flight
Actor John Alford Locked Up for Sex Attacks on Teen Girls
FORMER STAR JAILED Actor John Alford Locked Up for Sex Attacks on Teen Girls

Must READ

Tragic Death of Young Biker in Herne Bay Crash
FAMILY MOURNS Tragic Death of Young Biker in Herne Bay Crash
West Midlands Police Chief Quits Over Controversial Maccabi Fan Ban
SHOWN THE RED CARD West Midlands Police Chief Quits Over Controversial Maccabi Fan Ban
M25 Chaos: Vehicle Fire Halts Traffic Between J5 and J6
MAJOR DELAYS M25 Chaos: Vehicle Fire Halts Traffic Between J5 and J6
Congleton Man Jailed for Online Child Abuse
SHOCKING OFFENCES Congleton Man Jailed for Online Child Abuse
Speedy Firearms Team Nab Armed Robbery Suspect in Under an Hour
CROSS BORDER CHASE Speedy Firearms Team Nab Armed Robbery Suspect in Under an Hour
Violent Offender Locked Up for Nearly Four Years After Brutal Attacks
BRUTAL ATTACK Violent Offender Locked Up for Nearly Four Years After Brutal Attacks
Police Issue E-Fit After Bicester Indecent Exposure
BUS STOP FLASHER Police Issue E-Fit After Bicester Indecent Exposure
Lorry Fire Shuts Road in Hertfordshire County Hertfordshire Direction Anti-clockwise Impact Carriageway Closure Effect Expect Delays
M25 CHAOS Lorry Fire Shuts Road in Hertfordshire County Hertfordshire Direction Anti-clockwise Impact Carriageway Closure Effect Expect Delays
Burglar Blight Strikes Marlborough: Quad Bike and Power Tools Stolen
QUAD THEFT Burglar Blight Strikes Marlborough: Quad Bike and Power Tools Stolen
£20,000 Reward Offered to Solve North Wales Forest Murder
FOREST MURDER £20,000 Reward Offered to Solve North Wales Forest Murder

More For You

Child Rapist and Killer Viktors Dembovskis Dies Behind Bars
MONSTER DEAD Child Rapist and Killer Viktors Dembovskis Dies Behind Bars
Armed Police and EOD Swarm Harold Hill After Man Detained in Dramatic Incident
EOD CALLED Armed Police and EOD Swarm Harold Hill After Man Detained in Dramatic Incident
Police Search Nearby River for Evidence in Fatal Lewisham Stabbing
POND SEARCH Police Search Nearby Pond for Evidence in Fatal Lewisham Stabbing
Flats Blaze in Ramsgate: Ten Fire Engines Rush to Scene, Woman Treated
TOWER BLOCK BLAZE Flats Blaze in Ramsgate: Ten Fire Engines Rush to Scene, Woman Treated

More From UK News in Pictures

Wicked Husband Locked Up for Life After Using Child to Lie About Wife’s Murder
Wicked Husband Locked Up for Life After Using Child to Lie About Wife’s Murder
Bournemouth Woman Jailed for Life Over Deadly Car Attacks
DEADLY HIT Bournemouth Woman Jailed for Life Over Deadly Car Attacks
Birmingham Man Jailed for Four Years Over TikTok Bomb Video
TIKTOK BOMBER Birmingham Man Jailed for Four Years Over TikTok Bomb Video
Murder Arrest After Wiltshire Man Vanishes in Somerset
MURDER CHARGE Man Charged Over Craig Hurcombe’s Mysterious Disappearance
Driver Jailed After Shocking Three-Car Smash in Guildford
DASHCAM BUST Driver Jailed After Shocking Three-Car Smash in Guildford
Three Men Arrested After Brutal Gravesend Assault
STREET BRAWL Three Men Arrested After Brutal Gravesend Assault
Zombie Knife and Baton Seized in Stafford Raid
DEADLY WEAPON Zombie Knife and Baton Seized in Stafford Raid
WWII Bombs Blown Up at Sea After Devon Evacuations
SIGH OF RELIEF WWII Bombs Blown Up at Sea After Devon Evacuations
Met Officer Faces Shocking Sexual Offence Charges
FATAL CRASH Man Dies in Early Morning Crash Near Ilford Hospital
Manhunt Underway for Suspect in Birmingham Teen’s Murder
POLICE MANHUNT Manhunt Underway for Suspect in Birmingham Teen’s Murder
Person Hospitalised After McLaren Crash Shuts A2 in Gravesend
SPINOUT Person Hospitalised After McLaren Crash Shuts A2 in Gravesend
Woman Falls from Height in Woolwich – Major Emergency Response at Dawn
AIR AMBULANCE Woman Falls from Height in Woolwich – Major Emergency Response at Dawn
Major Operation in Gravelines Prevents Over 420 Migrants from Crossing the English Channel after cat and mouse game
NEON WELCOME Taxpayer-Funded App Markets UK as Migrant Paradise, Sparks Fury
Woman Found Dead on M6 Shuts Motorway All Day
LONG DELAYS Woman Found Dead on M6 Shuts Motorway All Day
Explosive scare ends in arrest in Romford

BREAKING

SPECIALIST TEAMS CALLED IN Explosive scare ends in arrest in Romford
Death on the Tracks Sparks Major Delays after Person is struck
EUSTON TRAVEL ISSUES Death on the Tracks Sparks Major Delays after Person is struck

More From UKNIP

Horrific Murder in Cardiff: Man Admits Stabbing Wife to Death and Dumping Her Body in Garden
ESTRANGED HUSBAND Horrific Murder in Cardiff: Man Admits Stabbing Wife to Death and Dumping Her Body in Garden
Man Charged With Manslaughter After Eastbourne Death
FATAL PUNCH Man Charged With Manslaughter After Eastbourne Death
Convicted paedophile locked up again for abusing toddler
REPEAT OFFENDER Convicted paedophile locked up again for abusing toddler
Teen Stabbed to Death in Acocks Green: Family Pays Heartbreaking Tribute
FAMILY MOURNS Teen Stabbed to Death in Acocks Green: Family Pays Heartbreaking Tribute
error: Content is protected !!