Person Hospitalised After McLaren Crash Shuts A2 in Gravesend

Emergency Crews Rush to Scene After Serious Collision

A person has been rushed to hospital following a crash involving a McLaren sports car on the A2 in Gravesend.

Two Vehicles Collide Near Watling Street

The smash happened on the busy London-bound A2 near Watling Street at around 9:30am on January 16. Kent Police and the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) scrambled to the scene after reports of the collision between two vehicles, one believed to be a high-end McLaren.

A SECAmb spokesperson said: “We were called at approximately 9.35am to reports of a RTC involving two vehicles on the A2 near Watling Street for Gravesend. Multiple crews attended the scene and treated three patients. One was taken to Medway Maritime Hospital for further treatment, while two others were discharged at the scene.”

Traffic Chaos as Delays Mount

The smash caused major delays with traffic backing up to the M2. The A2 was partially blocked for some time, causing chaos during the morning rush. All lanes were finally reopened by 10.30am with traffic returning to normal shortly afterwards.

Witnesses reported long queues and slow-moving traffic as emergency services worked to clear the crash.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.