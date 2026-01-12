Person Hospitalised with Life-Changing Injuries After Colchester Train Strike

Emergency services rushed to Colchester railway track at 9.30am today (January 12) following a serious incident.
Train Hits Person – Chaos on London Line
Paramedics and officers arrived swiftly after reports of a casualty on the tracks. One individual was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries.
The British Transport Police confirmed the incident is not being treated as suspicious.
Major Disruption with Delays and Cancellations
- Lines reopened, but delays expected until 3.15pm
- Trains cancelled on the London line
- Passengers warned to expect ongoing disruption
A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “We were called to an area of the line in Colchester at around 9.30am this morning (Monday 12 January) following reports of a casualty on the tracks. Officers attended along with paramedics and a person was taken to hospital with life changing injuries. The incident is not being treated as suspicious.”