  • Updated: 14:29
  • , 12 January 2026
Person Hospitalised with Life-Changing Injuries After Colchester Train Strike

Emergency services rushed to Colchester railway track at 9.30am today (January 12) following a serious incident.

Train Hits Person – Chaos on London Line

Paramedics and officers arrived swiftly after reports of a casualty on the tracks. One individual was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries.

The British Transport Police confirmed the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

Major Disruption with Delays and Cancellations

  • Lines reopened, but delays expected until 3.15pm
  • Trains cancelled on the London line
  • Passengers warned to expect ongoing disruption

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “We were called to an area of the line in Colchester at around 9.30am this morning (Monday 12 January) following reports of a casualty on the tracks. Officers attended along with paramedics and a person was taken to hospital with life changing injuries. The incident is not being treated as suspicious.”

