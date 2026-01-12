Person Hospitalised with Life-Changing Injuries After Colchester Train Strike

Emergency services rushed to Colchester railway track at 9.30am today (January 12) following a serious incident.

Train Hits Person – Chaos on London Line

Paramedics and officers arrived swiftly after reports of a casualty on the tracks. One individual was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries.

The British Transport Police confirmed the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

Major Disruption with Delays and Cancellations

Lines reopened, but delays expected until 3.15pm

Trains cancelled on the London line

Passengers warned to expect ongoing disruption

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “We were called to an area of the line in Colchester at around 9.30am this morning (Monday 12 January) following reports of a casualty on the tracks. Officers attended along with paramedics and a person was taken to hospital with life changing injuries. The incident is not being treated as suspicious.”