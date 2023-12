In a collaborative effort this morning, West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service (WSFRS) Turners Hill unit, along with teams from East Grinstead and Crawley Fire Stations, successfully extricated an individual trapped following a head-on collision between two vans in Ashurst Wood on the A22.

The incident, which occurred on the A22 Lewes Road, was reported at approximately 6:45 AM.

Sussextw confirmed that the road was reopened around 10:30am.