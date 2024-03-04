Kent Fire and Rescue Service swiftly responded to a distress call reporting a person trapped in mud off Jetty Road, Warden, on the Isle of Sheppey. The incident prompted the deployment of four fire engines to the scene to assist in the rescue operation.

Equipped with specialized gear including dry suits, firefighters utilized rescue equipment tailored for such situations to extricate the individual from the treacherous mud. Upon being freed, the person was transferred into the care of South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) paramedics for further medical assessment and assistance.

In the aftermath of the incident, firefighters issued a reminder to the public, urging caution when encountering areas of extreme mud or floodwater. Such environments can pose significant risks, as they may appear shallower than they actually are and can impede escape. Consequently, individuals are advised against attempting to enter such areas without proper training and equipment.

Furthermore, Kent Fire and Rescue Service emphasized the importance of not attempting personal rescues in similar circumstances. Instead, they underscored the necessity of promptly contacting emergency services by dialling 999 to ensure swift and effective assistance from trained professionals.