Person Rushed to Hospital After Eltham High Street Incident

An individual has been swiftly transported to the hospital following an incident that occurred on Eltham High Street.

The incident unfolded on Eltham High Street just before 4:50 PM on November 3. In response to the emergency, London Ambulance Service crews and an air ambulance were promptly dispatched to the scene. Accompanying them were an ambulance crew and an incident response officer.

At the scene, medical personnel provided immediate treatment to the individual before urgently conveying them to a major trauma centre. The nature and details of the incident remain undisclosed at this time.

Efforts to gather additional information about the incident are underway, including inquiries with the Metropolitan Police.

A spokesperson for London Ambulance Service issued the following statement: “We were called at 4:46 PM on Friday, November 3, to reports of an incident on Eltham High Street, SE9. We sent an ambulance crew and an incident response officer. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance. We treated a person at the scene and took them to a major trauma centre as a priority.”