Global Manhunt Underway for Suspected Hit Squad After Iranian Journalist Stabbed in London

Person Stabbed on Hackney Road, Police Shut Street for Investigation

A woman has been arrested after jewellery was stolen from a pensioner in Swanley

A 30-year-old man has been charged following an investigation into shoplifting reports in Thanet

Methamphetamine Use Reaches All-Time High in People Who Use Fentanyl with No Signs of Slowing

Person Stabbed on Hackney Road, Police Shut Street for Investigation

Person Stabbed on Hackney Road, Police Shut Street for Investigation

Victim Rushed to Major Trauma Centre; Hackney Road Closed Amid Ongoing Probe

In the early hours of Wednesday, April 3, a person was stabbed on Hackney Road, prompting a swift response from emergency services. The victim was discovered at the scene with stab injuries and immediately transported to a major trauma centre for urgent medical treatment.

Upon receiving the distress call at 1:34 am, the London Ambulance Service swiftly dispatched resources to the location on Hackney Road, E2. Ambulance crews, an incident response officer, and members of the tactical response unit were deployed to the scene. A trauma team from London’s Air Ambulance also rushed to the site by car.

A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service stated, “We treated a patient at the scene before taking them to a major trauma centre.”

As a result of the incident, Hackney Road has been temporarily closed to facilitate an ongoing investigation by police authorities. The closure spans both directions of the A1208 Hackney Road between Ravenscroft Street and Cremer Street/Diss Street. Traffic updating site Inrix has reported significant delays in the area due to the road closure. Diversions have been put in place for affected bus routes, with routes 26 and 55 notably impacted by the closure.

The closure of Hackney Road and the ongoing police investigation are a stark reminder of the challenges posed by violent incidents in urban areas, underlining the importance of swift emergency response and collaborative efforts to ensure public safety and address criminal activities.

