person struck by train at woolwich arsenal railway station causes major disruption

In a troubling incident just before the Friday morning rush hour, Network Rail has reported a person being hit by a train at Woolwich Arsenal Railway Station on Woolwich New Road. The accident prompted an immediate response from emergency services, resulting in significant disruptions to train services.

The emergency teams were swiftly dispatched to the scene, leading to the closure of all lines between London Bridge and Dartford. Network Rail issued an advisory statement to passengers, warning of the ongoing disturbance and the likelihood of it extending into the morning hours.

As part of the emergency response, electricity to the railway lines was cut off to enable safe access for the rescue teams, affecting the Woolwich line and other connected routes. Consequently, train movements were halted, resulting in widespread cancellations and delays across several routes.

Network Rail in a statement to its customers, acknowledged the severe impact of the incident on its services. The railway operating company confirmed that all trains on the affected routes would be either cancelled or delayed until further notice. Staff at the station have been actively managing the situation, ensuring that passengers are kept up to date with the latest service information and developments.

The condition of the person struck by the train and the circumstances leading to the accident are currently under investigation. Travellers have been advised to seek alternative routes and to stay informed on the latest travel updates provided by British Transport Police who we have reached out to.