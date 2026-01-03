Person Struck by Train Near Gatwick Causes Major Rail Chaos

Trains Halted After Shocking Incident

Chaos on the rails tonight as a person was hit by a train between Gatwick Airport and East Croydon. Southern Rail confirmed the tragic incident at 5pm on Saturday, January 3, warning that all lines between these stations are blocked while emergency services deal with the situation.

The rail operator issued a heartfelt notice: “It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Gatwick Airport and East Croydon.”

Train services have been severely disrupted across Sussex and Surrey with delays and cancellations expected until 10pm.

Widespread Disruption Across Network

Southern Rail revealed the fallout for passengers:

Services between Reigate and London Victoria are suspended.

Thameslink trains from Three Bridges to Bedford (via Redhill) are halted.

Trains between Horsham and Peterborough have altered stops, missing Coulsdon South, Merstham, and Redhill, but calling at Earlswood and Coulsdon South instead.

Some stations, including Coulsdon South, Merstham, Earlswood, Salfords, and Horley, are without service as of early evening.

Southern advises travellers to expect longer journey times and to allow an extra hour for their trips. Alternative routes will be necessary for those travelling to or from affected stations.

Support Offered Amid Tragedy

Southern Rail expressed condolences and reassured the public: “Local staff are working closely with Network Rail and emergency services to manage the incident sensitively and safely.”

Passengers impacted by the incident are reminded that help is available. “If you or someone close to you has been affected, there is always someone to talk to. Contact the Samaritans on 116 123 for free, any time,” the operator urged.

Keep Updated on Travel

The situation remains fluid with services gradually resuming at some stations like Earlswood, Salfords, and Horley, while others remain offline. Great Western services continue running between Redhill, Reigate, and Gatwick, offering connections to alternative trains.

Follow Southern Rail’s official channels for the latest updates and travel advice as the disruption continues.