Police are hunting a creep who exposed himself on an Elizabeth Line train last weekend. The disturbing incident happened around 6.45pm on Saturday, 10 January, between Ealing Broadway and Slough.

Man Masturbates Opposite Family Passenger

A man travelling with his family was shaken when the passenger opposite began masturbating in full view. British Transport Police have now released CCTV images of the suspect.

Officers Urge Witnesses to Come Forward

Detectives say the man in the images could hold information vital to their probe. They are urging anyone who recognises him to get in touch immediately.