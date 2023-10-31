Phoenix Rising – The Return of Bingo Online

We live in a digital world, where it seems like all things past and present become available as an app, a website, or maybe even a Netflix series. This can be said of beloved games — we’ve seen Monopoly and Cluedo make their way seamlessly into the digital realm, just to name two. Once written off as passé, and a game for senior citizens to fall asleep to, bingo is making a comeback, and drawing in a whole new audience who are discovering that the game is exciting and invigorating, and offers the chance to win real cash prizes. Not only that, operators are using cutting-edge technology to take this traditional game to the next level! If you want to know more about bingo and its coming online renaissance, read on.

What is bingo?

Bingo is old school. In the UK, it has deep roots in society — a traditional working-class pastime, the bingo halls were once full, as much a community hub as a place to gamble. It’s a simple game that is popular both in the USA and the UK, although the rules do vary slightly between the two nations.

Basics

Bingo is typically played with a set of numbered balls, a bingo cage or electronic random number generator, bingo cards, and markers (usually called “daubers” in the USA and “dabbers” in the UK). Each player is given one or more bingo cards, and the cards have a grid of numbers arranged in columns and rows. Then, the caller draws numbered balls one at a time and announces the number to the players. Players mark the called numbers on their bingo cards using their markers. In the USA, players usually mark the numbers by covering them with a dauber or a chip, while in the UK, they often use a dabber to circle the numbers.

How to Win

To win at bingo, the goal is to achieve a specific pattern on the bingo card. Common patterns include a straight line (horizontal, vertical, or diagonal), four corners, and blackout (covering all the numbers on the card). A player shouts “Bingo!” when they have achieved the designated winning pattern. In some cases, the caller may also verify the win by checking the card. After a player calls Bingo, the caller or a designated official verifies the win by checking the numbers called and the player’s card. If the win is legitimate, the player is declared the winner.

Heyday

Bingo has been around in some form or another for centuries, but it really took off in 20th-century UK. It became a family favourite in the aftermath of the Second World War, as a cheap and fun night out, to spend time with friends, family, and neighbours. Thus it became a mainstay of working class communities.

Bingo hit its peak in the 1960s, when bingo clubs were legalised, and began to spring up across the country in their hundreds. Astonishingly, at its peak in 1963, 14 million people belonged to bingo clubs, at the time more than 25% of the UK population at the time. The game remained popular in the 1970s, but decline began to set in.

Decline

In the late 70s and throughout the 80s, bingo went into decline. Its appeal began to wane, and traditional community pastimes began to fall out of favour among younger people, who preferred to explore other forms of entertainment. 1994 saw the launch of the National Lottery — this took a big bite out of bingo’s fan base — a similar game, with the allure of enormous cash prizes, however unlikely.

Fast forward to 2007 — the UK bans smoking indoors in public areas. This also negatively impacted the bingo industry. The pandemic also took its toll, with 70+ bingo halls closing between 2020 and 2022.

Comeback

But just when many were beginning to forget all about bingo, like a phoenix from the ashes, it reemerges in digital form. Online bingo stays true to the classic feel of the game, while introducing enhanced features to provide the same level of excitement that other online gambling games offer. Fans of playing games online in reputable, cutting-edge casinos will be thrilled to know that SkyCity is launching bingo. Next to its already huge selection of traditional casino games like slots, blackjack, poker and others, this was another huge shot in the arm for a classic game that has been criminally overlooked in recent years.

Mobile Bingo

We’re already seeing new demographics flock to play bingo online — many under the age of 30 are getting into digital dabbing. One way online bingo has widened the game’s appeal is by harnessing mobile gaming’s potential for variations. Of course, traditional 75-ball and 90-ball bingo are still available to play, but new variations such as speed bingo and others with enhanced gameplay and features are cropping up, as well as some crossovers with slot machines.

So, Bingo is on the comeback trail. Fans of online casino games who haven’t given bingo a whirl will find themselves with a new favourite gambling option to explore.