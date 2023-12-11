pickpocket jailed for targeting shoppers at shopping centre in birmingham

A pickpocket who targeted shoppers at a Birmingham shopping centre has been jailed after our officers reacted quickly to arrest him.

Dara Singh, from the West Heath area of Birmingham, pinched a purse from a woman’s bag while on the escalator at One Stop Shopping Centre in Perry Barr on November 23.

The 53-year-old was spotted stealing a purse by a member of staff from the shopping centre who rang us.

We sent officers to the scene, arrested Singh and remanded him into custody after charging him with a theft offence.

He appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court on November 24 where he pleaded guilty to one charge of theft from a person and was jailed for 28 days.

Singh was arrested as part of Operation Willowvale, a team set up to tackle theft from criminals including pickpockets and opportunist thieves. The team work closely with the security team at One Stop Shopping Centre.