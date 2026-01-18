Piers Morgan in Hospital After Fracturing Femur in London Fall

Broadcaster Piers Morgan is on the mend after a nasty fall at a London restaurant left him with a fractured femur. The 60-year-old underwent hip replacement surgery and now faces six weeks on crutches.

Doctor’s Orders: Six Weeks on Crutches, 12 Weeks No Long-Haul Flights

Piers shared the grim news with fans on Instagram and X, posting an X-ray of his broken leg from his hospital bed. With his trademark wit, he blamed “Donald Trump” for the accident, which was caused by a small step in the eatery. “My New Year is off to a cracking start,” he joked.

Doctors say hip replacement is the best move for severe femur fractures in older patients, speeding recovery and avoiding complications. Piers has been warned to avoid long-haul flights for 12 weeks to reduce blood clot risk – a blow for his busy media schedule.

Fellow Broadcasters Send Support

Emily Maitlis lamented, “Noooo. This is absurd!” sending heart emojis.

Eamonn Holmes offered his “sincere sympathies” and expert advice, welcoming a hospital visit.

Cricket commentator Monty Panesar wished a “quick recovery so you can celebrate Arsenal’s success!”

Setback at a Crucial Time for Media Mogul

The injury strikes as Morgan’s Uncensored YouTube channel hits 4.3 million followers, featuring explosive interviews with Candace Owens and Sharon Osbourne. He recently launched a spinoff, History Uncensored, diving into history with Bianca Nobilo presenting.

Just last month, Morgan reunited with ex-GMB co-host Susanna Reid at a Christmas bash alongside wife Celia. His departure from Good Morning Britain in 2021 was marked by controversy after remarks about Meghan Markle sparked record Ofcom complaints.

The hip injury threatens to disrupt his packed filming, writing, and media commitments, with many international interviews likely needing rescheduling during his recovery.