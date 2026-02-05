Plane Crash Tragedy in Littleborough: Two Men Dead as Investigation Continues

A fatal plane crash near Littleborough has claimed two lives, with investigators still unsure of what went wrong. The light aircraft, a Cirrus SR20, plummeted onto moorland near Blackstone Edge on Tuesday morning, killing both men on board.

Probe Underway with Specialist Teams at the Scene

Experts from the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) remain at the crash site and will stay until tomorrow night. The wreckage will then be taken to the AAIB headquarters in Farnborough, Hampshire, for detailed analysis.

An AAIB spokesperson said: “An accident involving a light aircraft near Rochdale, Greater Manchester, was reportedon Tuesday morning. An investigation is underway with a multidisciplinary team inspecting the site.”

Parachute Found Entangled in Power Lines Adds Mystery

Photos from the scene showed a large yellow parachute caught in an electricity pylon — believed to be part of the plane’s automatic emergency system. A source told us: “It’s too early to speculate on the cause, but all lines of enquiry remain open.”

Flight Data and Company Details Emerging

The aircraft took off from Birmingham Airport, heading north.

FlightRadar24 recorded the plane’s final signal near Marsden, West Yorkshire, some 40 minutes after departure.

The plane, registered G-GXVV, belongs to Daedalus Aviation (Services) Ltd, a Birmingham company offering pilot training experiences.

Daedalus Aviation said they are working closely with authorities but declined further comment.

Police Express Shock and Support Families

GMP’s Rochdale district Chief Superintendent Danny Inglis spoke on Tuesday: “This is a devastating incident where two people have lost their lives. Our thoughts are with their families and friends. We’re working closely with emergency services and partner agencies to uncover the full circumstances and will remain at the scene overnight and into tomorrow.”

Details about the victims and their destination have not yet been confirmed.