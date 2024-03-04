The Blackwall Tunnel, a vital transport artery in London, is set to undergo closures to southbound traffic on certain weekends in March and April. These closures are part of the ongoing efforts to facilitate carriageway works on the northbound Blackwall Tunnel approach, necessary for the implementation of the road configuration for the new Silvertown Tunnel, scheduled to open in 2025.

According to the announcement, the Blackwall Tunnel southbound will be closed from Saturday, March 16 to Monday, March 18, and from Saturday, April 13 to Monday, April 15. These closures will enable the installation of new over-height vehicle gantries and resurfacing works as part of the final road configuration.

The closures will commence at 12:01 am on the respective Saturdays and are expected to reopen by 5 am on the following Mondays at the latest.

The Silvertown Tunnel, once operational, aims to provide a public transport-focused river crossing with zero-emission bus links across the Thames. Furthermore, it is anticipated to reduce congestion, improve reliability, and enhance the resilience of the Blackwall Tunnel, consequently leading to an overall improvement in air quality in the local area.

During the weekends of closure, southbound traffic will be diverted, necessitating drivers to seek alternative routes. However, northbound traffic will remain unaffected, as it will be diverted through the southbound Blackwall Tunnel. Notably, access to Tunnel Avenue from the A102 at Pear Island will be restricted during the weekend of March 16-18 due to ongoing works.

To mitigate traffic disruptions, commuters are advised to plan their routes in advance and consider potential traffic impacts or restrictions. Additionally, bus services, particularly route 108 operating through the Blackwall Tunnel, will be temporarily altered, with customers advised to utilize alternative transport options, including the Jubilee line.

Transport for London (TfL) assures that measures will be in place to minimize inconvenience to commuters, including automatic refunds for customers affected by the closures. Furthermore, work on delivering the new Silvertown Tunnel is progressing steadily, with significant milestones achieved in tunnel construction and associated infrastructure development.

Carl Eddleston, director of network management and resilience at TfL, emphasized the efforts to limit disruption and complete essential works promptly. He also highlighted ongoing projects aimed at enhancing road infrastructure and accessibility in the area, including improvements around Tidal Basin Roundabout in Newham.

As the closures approach, TfL urges commuters to stay informed and plan their journeys accordingly to minimize inconvenience during the affected weekends.