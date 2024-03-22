Newham, London – A poignant plaque has been unveiled in memory of Corey Junior Davis, affectionately known as CJ, as detectives renew their appeal for information regarding his tragic murder over six years ago.

CJ Davis, aged 14, lost his life in a senseless act of violence when he was fatally shot while in a playground on Moore Walk, Forest Gate, at approximately 3:00 pm on Monday, September 4, 2017. Despite a thorough investigation and three arrests, no one has been held accountable for his death.

To encourage new leads in the case, authorities are offering a £20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest or conviction of those responsible for CJ’s murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Whellams, leading the investigation, emphasized the critical role of public assistance in resolving the case: “We need help from the public that points us in the direction of those responsible for CJ’s murder.

Detailing the incident, Whellams recounted, “What we do know is that a Range Rover pulled up nearby, one person got out the driver’s side, approached the group of lads, produced a shotgun and fired two shots, which hit two people. One of which was CJ.”

He added, “We think the area was targeted because people in certain groups hang around those areas, and CJ just happened to be there with some friends.

Joined by CJ’s mother, Keisha McLeod, at a recent memorial event where a plaque was dedicated to CJ, emotions were raw as they urged witnesses to come forward. McLeod expressed, “When a child dies, it’s okay to speak. Your conscience would be clean. You’d be able to sleep at night knowing you’ve done justice to a boy who was loving life, putting an end to a family that’s still grieving.”

Authorities are specifically seeking information from individuals who may have witnessed the murder or have knowledge of the metallic grey Range Rover used in the crime. The vehicle, stolen from the Balham area two weeks prior to the murder, was seen travelling from Beckton along Romford Road towards the A406 around 3:15 pm on the day of the shooting.

Anyone with pertinent information is urged to contact the investigation team at 020 8345 3775 or remain anonymous by reaching out to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.