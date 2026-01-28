Watch Live

NOT ONE FOR THE ROAD Plumstead Business Owner Busted for Drink Driving

  Updated: 20:00
  28 January 2026
Rajasuthan Sinnarasa was caught red-handed behind the wheel on Kings Highway, Plumstead, while over the legal alcohol limit.

Double Legal Limit Breath Test

The 53-year-old, who owns New Welling Food and Wine on Upper Wickham Lane, blew 69 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The UK legal limit? Just 35 micrograms.

Heavy Penalties at Bromley Court

Sinnarasa appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 27, and pleaded guilty to drink driving. He landed a 17-month driving ban—though it could be cut short if he completes a rehabilitation course.

On top of the ban, the businessman was slapped with a £530 fine, £85 in court costs, and a £212 surcharge.

More From UKNIP

LIFE SENTANCE Rapper Digdat Sentenced to Life Over Chilling Notting Hill Drive-By Shooting
FACING THE SACK West Midlands PCC Moves to Sack Chief Constable Over Fan Ban Fiasco
DOG FIGHT Chainsaw Attack in Olton Woodland Ends with Jail Sentence
HARE COURSING HORROR Dog’s Terrible Injuries Lead to Euthanasia
