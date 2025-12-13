Plymouth Man Jailed for Life Over Brutal Murder of Partner

A 62-year-old man from Plymouth has been locked up for life after killing his partner and hiding her body in their flat for days, Devon & Cornwall Police have confirmed.

Mark Fitzgerald Sentenced to Minimum 22 Years

Mark Fitzgerald will serve at least 22 years for the murder of 54-year-old Lisa Paris. Her body was found in Fitzgerald’s Stonehouse flat on the night of 18 March 2024 after he faked finding her unconscious and called neighbours for help.

But forensic evidence revealed Lisa may have been dead up to 10 days earlier, concealed under blankets and bedding. She suffered 70 bruises across her head, neck, body, arms, and legs.

History of Abuse and Neglect Uncovered

The court learned the couple had been together for eight years, living in flats within the same building on Rendle Street. Lisa, a mother-of-four, mainly lived in Fitzgerald’s flat, caring for him as he battled health issues and alcohol dependency.

Witnesses described Fitzgerald as abusive and violent, with a prior conviction in 2020 for attacking Lisa with a knife.

Lisa’s health deteriorated significantly in the months before her death.

Clues Point to Grim Reality of Lisa’s Final Days

CCTV last showed Lisa putting rubbish out on the evening of 8 March. A maintenance worker visiting Fitzgerald’s flat the next day spotted what appeared to be a body hidden under a quilt cover. Fitzgerald was aggressive, claiming someone was just asleep inside.

Neighbours were told on 16 March that Lisa had “gone off in a mood” following an argument. On 18 March, neighbours heard Fitzgerald shout for help, saying Lisa was not breathing and calling for an ambulance.

Paramedics arrived to find a neighbour performing CPR while Fitzgerald sat disinterested on the sofa counting cash. He claimed to have just woken after two days’ sleep due to heavy drinking.

Police Statement and Final Words from Investigator

Fitzgerald denied responsibility throughout police interviews but was convicted following a Plymouth Crown Court trial.

“We welcome today’s sentence for Fitzgerald who is a dangerous individual that has never admitted or shown remorse for his unforgiveable and callous actions,” said Detective Inspector Neil Blanchard. “I want to pay tribute to Lisa’s family who have suffered an unimaginable loss but acted with great patience and dignity. I hope today’s outcome brings them some peace.”

Lisa’s tragic case is a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of domestic abuse and neglect.