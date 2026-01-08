Sussex Police Hunt Man Over Lewes Assault

police/" title="Sussex Police" rel="nofollow">Sussex Police are chasing a man linked to a vicious assault on Station Road, Lewes, late on 6 September.

Cash Drop Sparks Violent Brawl

A 21-year-old man became the victim after he dropped money on street/" title="The Street" rel="nofollow">the street. Another man scooped up the cash, igniting a fierce argument that rapidly escalated into a punch-up. The victim was slugged in the face and left injured.

Police Release Suspect’s Photo, Plead for Witnesses

Officers are on the case and have shared a photo of the suspect. They beg anyone who saw the drama, recognises the man, or holds CCTV or video footage to step forward.

Contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting serial 1394 of 06/09. No info is too small, say cops.