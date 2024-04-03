Police Appeal After Attempted Jewellery Theft from Elderly Woman in Gravesend

Two Suspects Sought Following Disturbing Incident on Windmill Street

Kent Police have issued an appeal for information after two women attempted to steal jewellery from an elderly woman who had fallen over in Gravesend.

The distressing incident occurred on Windmill Street, a pedestrianized area in Gravesend, at approximately 11:30 am on Monday, March 25. The victim, a woman in her 80s, had reportedly fallen to the ground when two female suspects, believed to be in their 30s, attempted to pilfer her jewellery.

Fortunately, the elderly woman cried out, alerting nearby individuals, prompting the would-be thieves to flee the scene empty-handed.

Described as being around five feet tall with dark-colored hair, the suspects remain at large as police appeal for witnesses to come forward. Additionally, residents or businesses in the vicinity with private CCTV systems are urged to review their footage for any pertinent information.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or possesses relevant information is encouraged to contact Kent Police at 01474 366149, quoting crime reference number 46/48565/24. Alternatively, individuals can provide information anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers at 0800 555111.