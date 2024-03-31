Police Appeal After Hit-and-Run Collision Leaves Woman Critically Injured and Infant Son Hurt

West Midlands Police are urgently seeking witnesses following a harrowing hit-and-run incident in Small Heath. The collision, which occurred at the junction of Cattel Road and Arsenal Street around 23.44 on Friday has left a 30-year-old woman in critical condition and her one-year-old son injured.

The woman was a passenger in a blue Toyota Yaris that collided with a blue Audi S3. Shockingly, the Audi driver fled the scene, leaving behind a trail of devastation. Emergency services swiftly arrived, rushing the critically injured woman to the hospital, where she remains under intensive care.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, leading the investigation, emphasised the gravity of the situation: “This occurred on a busy road, and we urge anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the blue Audi just before the incident to come forward. We know there were pedestrians and other vehicles present who have yet to provide crucial information. Their cooperation is essential in piecing together the events leading up to this tragedy.”

He continued, addressing the Audi driver directly: “You may not have fully comprehended the severity of the collision last night, but you do now. Do the right thing and come forward.”

The Audi has been impounded and will undergo forensic examination as investigators follow multiple leads to reconstruct the events of that fateful night.

If you witnessed the collision or have dash cam footage, please contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit via email at [email protected] or reach out via Live Chat on their website, quoting log number 4650 from March 29, 2024.