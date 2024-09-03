Police Appeal After Hit-and-run Leaves 11-year-old Boy Seriously Injured

An 11-year-old boy is in the hospital with serious injuries after being involved in a hit-and-run incident on Coleshill Road, near the Clock Garage, on Saturday, August 31, around 6:40 PM BST.

The young victim had just disembarked from a bus when he was struck by a silver Vauxhall Vivaro van. The driver of the van failed to stop at the scene and fled. The boy sustained a severe head injury and was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he underwent surgery. He remains in stable condition.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit emphasized the importance of locating the driver and gathering more information. He stated, “The boy suffered a significant head injury and we need to talk to the driver. I would appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have any information, including dashcam footage to please get in touch with us.”

While the vehicle involved has been seized by the police, the driver remains at large. DS Hughes made a direct appeal to the driver, urging them to “do the right thing and make contact with us.”

The police are calling on the public for assistance. Anyone with information, including potential dashcam footage, is encouraged to contact the West Midlands Police via their website’s Live Chat feature or by calling 101, quoting log 3598 of 31 August.

Alternatively, individuals can reach out directly to the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at sciu@westmidlands.police.uk.