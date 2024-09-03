 Police Appeal for Help in Finding Missing Lewisham Teenager

By visiting our site, you agree to our privacy policy regarding cookies, tracking statistics, etc.

UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Watch: CCTV Captures Brighton Bike Thieves in Action

Body Discovered on Hove Beach

Police Appeal After Hit-and-Run Leaves 11-Year-Old Boy Seriously Injured

Police Appeal for Help in Finding Missing Lewisham Teenager

Pregnant Woman and Six Children Among 12 Migrants Killed After Overcrowded Boat Capsizes in English Channel

Home Breaking Police Appeal for Help in Finding Missing Lewisham Teenager

Police Appeal for Help in Finding Missing Lewisham Teenager

written by Residents Asked To Check July Election ‘registration’UKNIP247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Police Appeal For Help In Finding Missing Lewisham Teenager

Police are urgently appealing for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager from Lewisham.

Gemma, 15, has been missing from her home since Friday, August 23, 2024. Authorities believe she was last seen in the N17 area of London, and her family and friends are deeply concerned for her safety.

The Metropolitan Police have issued a public appeal, urging anyone who has seen Gemma or has any information about her whereabouts to come forward.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said, “Please help us find #missing 15-year-old Gemma from Lewisham. Missing since 23/08/24. Last sighting was in the N17 area of London. Any info or sightings, please call 999/101 quoting ref 01/755716/24.”

If you have seen Gemma or have any information that could assist in finding her, please contact the police immediately by calling 999, referencing case number 01/755716/24.

Gemma’s family and friends are desperate for her safe return, and any information, no matter how small, could be crucial in bringing her home.

Post Views: 87

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

READ NEXT:

A serving British Transport Police officer has been dismissed without notice from the Force following a public misconduct hearing
Witnesses sought after three arrests made in connection with Canterbury robbery
Police are appealing for witnesses after a stabbing in Blackburn
Picture Exculsive:A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found fatally wounded in Tower Hamlets.
Have you seen Jada Guest, 14, who’s missing from #Harlow?
Teenage Rapist Sentenced to 10 Years for Attacks on Four Girls
Arrest Made After ‘Serious Assault’ at Dagenham Pub on Wood Lane
Breaking

Man Charged with Murder of Cheltenham Woman

Police Appeal for Information to Locate Missing Maidstone Teenager
RAC Celebrates Over 30 Years of Partnership with DAFaid, Marking 50 Years of Roadside Assistance
Police Search for Missing Teens Sommer, 14, and Joshua, 13, Believed to be Travelling Together
Family Launches GoFundMe to Honor Billy Ripley, 20, Who Was Tragically Murdered in Hailsham
Officers are continuing to appeal for information to help find a missing teenager from Chatham
Emergency Services Called to Old Police Station on Brentford High Street
Breaking

Armed Standoff on Heath Road: New Footage Reveals Tense Police Negotiation After Police describing it as a minor assault

A mother who drugged her six-year-old daughter in a sick plot to let her sex predator partner rape her is jailed for 17 years
Home Secretary Yvette Cooper Addresses Violent Disorder and Government Response
Child Rushed to Hospital After Falling Unwell in Erith
Officers are seeking help to locate a pensioner missing from Dartford
Crime scene still in place as three in hospital after Dartford triple stabbing
Police Appeal for Information After Brixton Shooting Leaves Man in Critical Condition
Former Metropolitan Police Officer Who Served with Wayne Couzens Charged Following IOPC Investigation
Convicted Paedophile Behind O2 Arena Explosion Stunt Sparks Outrage Over Safety and Security in London
Breaking

Police Release CCTV Footage in Central London Rape Investigation

Breaking

See who was locked up in August including murderers and far-right protesters

Polish national and Three Young Sons Found Dead in Tragic Incident in Surrey
Investigation Launched After Fatal Fire in South Croydon
Police Renew Appeal for Help in Locating Wanted Man Blade Neale
Car Fire on M20 Near Ashford Extinguished by Fire Crews
Major Disruption as Gravesend to Greenhithe Fibre Cable Cut on Galley Hill
Public Urged to Help Locate Missing Man in Dartford
Single Post Template

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Three Men Jailed for Violent Disorder in Southport
Former Lancing College Teacher Admits to Child Sex Offences and Sharing Pupil Data
Alleged killer ‘laughs’ on leaving Ilyas Habibi ‘choking on blood’ in Sutton stabbing
Mother of Three Young Boys Found Dead Along with Their Father in Suspected ‘Triple-Murder-Suicide’ Pays Tribute to Her Family
Steve Dymond ‘Distraught’ After Failing Lie Detector on ITV’s Jeremy Kyle Show, Inquest Hears
Suspect Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Murder After Three People Injured in Dartford
Breaking

Sir Ian McKellen to Take Rest of Year Off Following Stage Fall

Breaking

Multiple Vehicles Catch Fire in Henleaze in Bristol

Breaking

Residents Advised to Close Windows and Doors as Hay Bales Burn in Cliffe near Rochester

Breaking

Four Arrested as Met Police Investigation into Hounslow Post Office Robbery Intensifies

RECOMMENDED

Cannabis Factory Discovered After Blaze Rips Through Flat in Penge
Woman Charged with Murder After Death of Six-Year-Old Boy in Swansea
Man Stabbed During Early Morning Disturbance in Fairmeadow; Three Arrested
Elderly Woman Stabbed to Death in Bright Ridge, Southborough; Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder
Serious Incident Causes Multiple Road Closures in Barnsley
Murder Suspect Flees UK After Police Error, Taunts Victim’s Family
Breaking

Man, 20, Stabbed to Death in Newham Park Named; 16-Year-Old Charged with Murder

Breaking

Tesco Store on Katherine Road Targeted in Robbery; Police Seek Public’s Help

Breaking

Fire Breaks Out in Field Near Pyson Road, Thanet; Fire Brigade Working to Control Blaze

Breaking

US Charges Pakistani Man in Alleged Iran-Linked Assassination Plot

Breaking

Recall Alert: Fisher-Price Recalls Donald and Daisy Duck Figurines Due to Choking Hazard

Breaking

Teenager Sentenced to 11 Years for Shooting in Hackney

Breaking

Police Seek Information on Knife-Point Robbery in East Grinstead

Breaking

Man Who Helped Bexley Murderer Escape Set to Be Released from Prison in Weeks

Breaking

Forest Hill Man Admits to Killing Wife Found in Attic, Murder Trial Set for October

Breaking

Police Appeal for Information After Osprey Shot in Perthshire

Breaking

Bexley Man’s Sentence Reduced After Pleading Guilty to Murdering Mother of His Children

Breaking

Surge in E. coli Cases: Nearly 4,000 Hospital Admissions in South East London Over Past Three Years

Breaking

Aldi Launches Back-to-School Fund With £100 Voucher Giveaway

Breaking

Man Who Masturbated in Front of Schoolgirls Avoids Prison Sentence

SUSSEX

Fire Alert at The Grand Hotel Brighton Leads to Temporary Evacuation

Breaking

Four Arrested as Met Police Investigation into Hounslow Post Office Robbery Intensifies

Breaking

Cannabis Factory Discovered After Blaze Rips Through Flat in Penge