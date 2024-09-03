Police Appeal for Help in Finding Missing Lewisham Teenager

Police are urgently appealing for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager from Lewisham.

Gemma, 15, has been missing from her home since Friday, August 23, 2024. Authorities believe she was last seen in the N17 area of London, and her family and friends are deeply concerned for her safety.

The Metropolitan Police have issued a public appeal, urging anyone who has seen Gemma or has any information about her whereabouts to come forward.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said, “Please help us find #missing 15-year-old Gemma from Lewisham. Missing since 23/08/24. Last sighting was in the N17 area of London. Any info or sightings, please call 999/101 quoting ref 01/755716/24.”

If you have seen Gemma or have any information that could assist in finding her, please contact the police immediately by calling 999, referencing case number 01/755716/24.

Gemma’s family and friends are desperate for her safe return, and any information, no matter how small, could be crucial in bringing her home.