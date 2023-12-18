SUBSCRIBE
Police appeal for help in identifying man who robbed a teenage boy
Breaking

Police appeal for help in identifying man who robbed a teenage boy

Police are appealing for information after a man assaulted two teenage boys and took one of their mobile phones in Gloucester on Thursday evening (14 December).

The incident happened at around 5.50pm when three teenage boys were walking through the multi-storey car park at Asda in Bruton Way.

A verbal altercation took place between two of the boys and an unknown man before the man chased them both to Napier Street. He then punched one of the boys, before throwing both the boys to the floor and demanding that they hand over a mobile phone.

It is believed that the man had parked a black Vauxhall Corsa with a red stripe in the car park and he returned to his vehicle with the phone following the assault.

One of the boys, aged 13, was later treated at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital for concussion and bruising.

Police would like to identify the man, who was described as being white and of muscular build. He was aged between 30 and 40. He was dressed in a black shirt, shorts and trainers and was wearing a cap and glasses.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact Gloucestershire Constabulary through the website, quoting incident 402 of 14 December: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/us/a-crime-that-has-already-been-reported/

