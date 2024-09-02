 Police Appeal for Information After Brixton Shooting Leaves Man in Critical Condition

Tributes Paid to Stephen McKie After Fatal Beccles Collision

Boy Hospitalised After Being Hit by Car in Dartford

Suspect Charged with Assaulting Police Officer in Canterbury Appears in Court

Crime scene still in place as three in hospital after Dartford triple stabbing

Police Appeal for Information After Brixton Shooting Leaves Man in Critical Condition

Double 'shooting' In Brixton: Man Fights For His Life In Suspected Gun Attack

Detectives are urgently appealing for information and witnesses following a violent incident in Brixton that has left a 24-year-old man fighting for his life. The incident, which involved both a shooting and a stabbing, occurred in the early hours of Saturday, 31 August, on Loughborough Road near the junction with Overton Road.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 12.07am approximately where they discovered two men with serious injuries. The 26-year-old victim had sustained gunshot wounds and was treated at a local hospital before being discharged. The 24-year-old victim, who suffered stab wounds, remains in hospital in a critical condition as medical staff continue to assess and treat his injuries.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident, and detectives from Trident, the Metropolitan Police’s specialist unit dealing with gun crime, are actively pursuing multiple lines of enquiry. In response to the incident, local residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area as officers work to gather evidence and ensure the safety of the community.

Detectives are urging anyone who may have information about the incident, or who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time, to come forward. Members of the public are encouraged to contact the police by calling 101 and quoting CAD 45/31Aug. For those who wish to remain anonymous, information can be provided through Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting Crimestoppers UK.

The police are committed to bringing those responsible to justice and are appealing to the public to assist in their investigation. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

