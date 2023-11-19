Police Appeal for Information After Sexual Assault at Canons Park Underground Station

British Transport Police (BTP) has released images of two men following a disturbing incident in which a woman was sexually assaulted at Canons Park Underground station. The incident occurred shortly before 5pm on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

According to authorities, the victim was approached by two individuals as she disembarked from the train. After a brief exchange, the pair proceeded to sexually assault her, leaving her traumatised.

Detectives leading the investigation are now urgently seeking the public’s help in identifying the two men captured in the released images.

Anyone who recognises the individuals or has any information related to the incident is urged to contact the British Transport Police immediately. Witnesses can reach out by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference number 81 of 30/07/2023. Alternatively, individuals can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.