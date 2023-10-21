Police Appeal for Information Following Fatal Collision in Calderdale

Police are seeking crucial information from the public after a tragic road traffic collision on Brown Lane in Shelf claimed the life of a 19-year-old man and left an 18-year-old man critically injured.

The incident, reported to police at 23.17 BSTblast night, involved a white Seat Ibiza travelling down Brown Lane towards Low Bentley. The vehicle collided with a wall, resulting in the driver’s unfortunate demise at the scene.

Emergency services rushed the 18-year-old passenger to the hospital in critical condition, with injuries deemed to be life-threatening. Four additional passengers sustained injuries, though not believed to be life-threatening, and were promptly transported to the hospital for medical attention.

A scene and road closure remain in effect, and the Major Collision Enquiry Team is leading the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Police are urging anyone who may have been driving in the vicinity of Halifax Road and Brown Lane or residing in the area to review their dashcam or CCTV footage. This appeal is crucial for gathering any relevant information that could aid investigators in understanding the events leading to the collision.

Furthermore, the Major Collision Enquiry Team is keen to hear from witnesses who may have observed the white Seat Ibiza on Halifax Road or in the surrounding area before the tragic incident.

Individuals with pertinent information are urged to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team through the 101LiveChat function on the official police website or by calling 101, quoting reference 13230584662.