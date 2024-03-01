UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Man Sentenced for Manslaughter Following Violent Attack in Hounslow

Police Appeal for Information Following Fatal Crash Involving Private Ambulance Driver in Faversham

Multiple Casualties Reported in South Kensington Fire

Chaos at Charing Cross Station: Evacuation Amidst Police Incident

Appeal Launched to Locate Missing Man from Harrow Hospital

Home Breaking Police Appeal for Information Following Fatal Crash Involving Private Ambulance Driver in Faversham

Police Appeal for Information Following Fatal Crash Involving Private Ambulance Driver in Faversham

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Police are urging the public for assistance in their investigation into a tragic collision that claimed the life of a private ambulance driver near Faversham.

The incident, which occurred yesterday afternoon on the A251 Ashford Road, resulted in the untimely death of a man in his 50s who was driving a Ford Transit van. The collision involved a white DAF truck and took place near the slip road for the M2 motorway.

Authorities are keen to gather information and dashcam footage from witnesses to piece together the events leading up to the fatal crash. A police spokesperson stated, “At around 2:20 pm on Thursday, 29th February 2024, a dark grey Ford Transit panel van was travelling along the A251 Ashford Road towards Faversham when it was involved in a collision with a white DAF truck coming in the opposite direction.

The spokesperson continued, “The incident happened just after the junction for the slip road onto the London-bound carriageway of the M2.”

Witnesses to the collision or individuals who observed the vehicles prior to the incident are urged to come forward and assist with the investigation. Those with relevant information are encouraged to contact the witness appeal line at 01622 798538, quoting reference HW/SS/022/24.

Additionally, individuals with information or dashcam footage about the crash can provide details via email to investigators at [email protected] or upload footage using the provided link.

Following the collision, the affected road was closed for several hours to facilitate the clearance of the scene and allow investigators to thoroughly examine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Post Views: 117

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Similar Article To this

Urgent Appeal: Two Girls Missing from Crawley, Believed to Have Travelled to London
Brits Heartbroken as Mars Confirms Discontinuation of Galaxy-Enchanted Easter Eggs
Police Appeal for Public Assistance in Identifying Suspect in Indecent Exposure Cases on Bus Network
Police Appeal for Help to Locate Suspect Following Sexual Assault in Woolwich
Three Men Jailed for Murdering Man on His Doorstep in Tower Hamlets
‘Lovely’ Pensioner ‘Murdered’ Outside Harold Wood Station Was Getting His Morning Paper

READ NEXT:

Met Police welcomes sentence for serving and former officer who sent vile messages on WhatsApp
A Sheffield man will spend two and a half years behind bars following a serious wounding which took place in the Burngreave
Two teenagers charged over Worthing Stabbing
Victims of stalking are being urged to contact the police at the earliest opportunity
A hero response cop who gave first aid to a man ejected through a car windscreen after a serious crash has been commended for his professionalism and dedication to duty
St Mary Cray Bromley: Woman Fights for Life After Being Hit by Moped
Pensioner Reported Missing from Minster near Ramsgate
Breaking

Fatal Incident at Hither Green Station Disrupts Rail Services

Search Underway for Individuals in the Sea near Dover Three reported dead
Broken Britain: Murder Victim Identified as 87 Year old Bernard Fowler in Harold Wood Station Murder
Serving Officer Dismissed Following Misconduct Hearing
Suspect Charged in Connection with Series of Car Thefts in Maidstone
Adventurous’ Woman, 21, Dies in Tragic House Fire After E-Bike Ignites, Inquest Concludes
Iain Packer Convicted of Murdering Sex Worker Emma Caldwell After 17 Years
Breaking

Emergency Services Intensify Search Efforts for Missing Man in Brighton

Barn Fire in Mundon is Tackled by Seven Crews
Police Car Damaged in Romford Road Manor Park Crash
Images have been issued by officers investigating a spate of shoplifting offences in a Swanley supermarket
Breaking News: Barn Fire in Hunton, Maidstone
House Left Inches from Disaster After Second Landslide
Man and Woman Charged with Murder and Arson to Appear in Court
22-Year-Old Charged in Connection with Murder at Harold Wood Railway Station
An overview of SEO and how your business can use it effectively
Breaking

Police Investigating Assault and Robbery in Station Parade, Barking

Breaking

Renewed Appeal to Trace Man in Connection with Firearm Incident in Enfield

Man Stabbed to Death in South Harrow, Sparking Murder Investigation
A murder investigation is underway following the death of a man in a house fire in Streatham
New Limited-Edition Prime Hydration Flavor Revealed by Founder Logan Paul
Person Airlifted to Hospital After Falling from Lorry in Maidstone
Operation Tramline: Enhancing Road Safety on UK’s Highways
Community First Responder Becky Takes on Cold-Water Challenge
increase-1-1.png

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Family of Sarah Everard Releases Statement Following Angiolini Inquiry
First Picture of Bernard Fowler Murdered Outside Harold Wood Station by a Hammer whilst getting a copy of the Metro
Tragedy Strikes English Channel as Boat Carrying Refugees Sinks: One Dead, Two Missing Feared Dead
Urgent Appeal: Help Locate Missing 23-Year-Old Tom Brockman
Tragic Loss: Dave Myers of The Hairy Bikers Passes Away at 66
Sexual Predator Gets 11-Year Sentence for Rape ofChildren
Breaking

London Fire Chief Acknowledges Failures in Supporting Young Firefighter Who Took His Own Life

BreakingLONDON

EastEnders Schedule Disrupted This Week Due to FA Cup Matches

Breaking

Man Hospitalised and Two Arrested Following Stabbing in Lewisham

BreakingLONDON

Police Appeal for Information After Indecent Exposure Incident on Elizabeth Line

RECOMMENDED

Post Box Painted with Union Jack Flag in Dartford
Pensioner assaulted near Maidstone by man accused of poaching on her property
Police Concerned for Missing Man, 81, from Penge
First Pictures from Murder Investigation After Fatal Altercation at Harold Wood Station
Severe Delays on M20 and M25 Following Devastating Van Fire at Swanley Interchange
Jail for Father Who Killed Man and Injured Own Family in Crash
Breaking

Murder Investigation Underway in Beaconsfield After Woman Found Dead

BreakingLONDON

Campaign Honours 21 Teenagers Lost to Knife Crime in 2023

Breaking

Two Brothers Jailed for Cocaine Dealing

Breaking

Car Flips and Smashes Two Vehicles in Southampton Road Crash

Breaking

Water Supply Disruption Affects Homes near Canterbury and Thanet

Breaking

Man Arrested in Bordesley Green After Failing to Attend Court

Breaking

Overnight Delays Expected on M25 and M1 as Abnormal Load Transports Power Station Equipment

Breaking

Landslip Causes Major Disruption: Urgent Repairs Needed on Gillingham-Faversham Track

Breaking

Electrical Fault in Tumble Dryer Blamed for Blaze That Devastated Hampshire Pub

BreakingLONDON

Sir David Attenborough Returns as the Star of BBC Studios Natural History Unit’s ‘Mammals’

Breaking

Man Convicted of Terrorism Charges Following Extensive Online Activity

Breaking

Wrestlers Slam Testicular Cancer Stigma

Breaking

Police Chief Faces Gross Misconduct Hearing for Alleged Misrepresentation of Military Service

Breaking

Man Sentenced to 10-and-a-half Years for Non-Recent Rape in Swindon

BreakingLONDON

EastEnders Schedule Disrupted This Week Due to FA Cup Matches

Breaking

Man Hospitalised and Two Arrested Following Stabbing in Lewisham

BreakingLONDON

Police Appeal for Information After Indecent Exposure Incident on Elizabeth Line

BreakingLONDON

Post Box Painted with Union Jack Flag in Dartford

Top Stories

Breaking

First Pictures from Murder Investigation After Fatal Altercation at Harold Wood Station

Breaking

Severe Delays on M20 and M25 Following Devastating Van Fire at Swanley Interchange

Breaking

Jail for Father Who Killed Man and Injured Own Family in Crash

Breaking

Manhunt Underway After Acid Attack on Boys at London Tube Station

Breaking

Four Arrested in South London Raids, Mobile Phones and Cash Seized

Breaking

Just Stop Oil Activists Convicted for Disrupting Wimbledon Matches

Breaking

Firefighters Respond to Static Caravan Fire in Hartlip near Sittingbourne

Breaking

Dive Expert Peter Faulding Joins River Soar Search for Missing Toddler Xielo Maruziva

Breaking

Tragic Incident at Sainsbury’s: Staff Member Passes Away

Breaking

Wiltshire Police Charges Man with Murder in Swindon Incident

Breaking

Urgent Appeal: Two Teenage Girls Reported Missing from West Kent

Breaking

Pictured: Tribute to 17-Year-Old Boy Who Tragically Died After Falling into Rudyard Lake

Subscribe now to stay informed and visually engaged with the UK through the UK News In Pictures Newsletter. Thank you for being a part of our community

UK News in Pictures delivers instant news and picture coverage as the story unfold. Stay current with breaking stories thanks to this round-the-clock news service. Operating 24/7, it provides up-to-the-minute reporting on breaking news, community updates, and more, ensuring you’re always informed, wherever you are, every day of the week.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

News

Menu

Edtior's Picks

Man Sentenced for Manslaughter Following Violent Attack in Hounslow
Police Appeal for Information Following Fatal Crash Involving Private Ambulance Driver in Faversham
Multiple Casualties Reported in South Kensington Fire

Useful Links

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.