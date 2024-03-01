Police are urging the public for assistance in their investigation into a tragic collision that claimed the life of a private ambulance driver near Faversham.

The incident, which occurred yesterday afternoon on the A251 Ashford Road, resulted in the untimely death of a man in his 50s who was driving a Ford Transit van. The collision involved a white DAF truck and took place near the slip road for the M2 motorway.

Authorities are keen to gather information and dashcam footage from witnesses to piece together the events leading up to the fatal crash. A police spokesperson stated, “At around 2:20 pm on Thursday, 29th February 2024, a dark grey Ford Transit panel van was travelling along the A251 Ashford Road towards Faversham when it was involved in a collision with a white DAF truck coming in the opposite direction.

The spokesperson continued, “The incident happened just after the junction for the slip road onto the London-bound carriageway of the M2.”

Witnesses to the collision or individuals who observed the vehicles prior to the incident are urged to come forward and assist with the investigation. Those with relevant information are encouraged to contact the witness appeal line at 01622 798538, quoting reference HW/SS/022/24.

Additionally, individuals with information or dashcam footage about the crash can provide details via email to investigators at [email protected] or upload footage using the provided link.

Following the collision, the affected road was closed for several hours to facilitate the clearance of the scene and allow investigators to thoroughly examine the circumstances surrounding the crash.