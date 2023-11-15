Police Appeal for Information Following Robbery and Assault

Greater Manchester Police in Burnage are urging the public to come forward with any information related to a robbery that took place on Woodside Avenue on Monday, November 13, 2023, at approximately 6pm

According to reports, a 48-year-old man was confronted by a group of young males who threatened him with a knife. The assailants proceeded to rob the victim’s car and tragically drove over him as he tried to prevent their escape.

The victim sustained severe injuries that could potentially have a lasting impact on his life. He underwent urgent surgery and is currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

Detective Inspector Kelly of South Manchester CID expressed the gravity of the incident, describing it as a senseless and random attack that left the victim with horrific injuries. Investigators are committed to identifying and apprehending those responsible for this heinous act and are pursuing multiple leads. They are particularly interested in determining the escape route taken by the offenders, as they abandoned the victim’s silver Toyota Corolla on nearby Shawbrook Road.

Authorities are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or possesses any relevant information or footage, such as CCTV, mobile phone recordings, or dashcam footage, to contact GMP Didsbury CID at 0161 856 6063 or 0161 856 6051. When providing information, please reference incident number 2919 of 13/11/2023.