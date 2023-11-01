Police Appeal for information following the discovery of a body on Portsmouth beach

Officers investigating the discovery of a body on the beach on Eastern Parade, Portsmouth are appealing for information to help identify him.

Police were called to the scene at 6.39am yesterday (Tuesday 31 October) to a report that the body of a man had been located.

Officers attended the scene and remained there throughout the day carrying out enquiries.

The man is described as white, aged 20 to 30, around 6ft and bald. He was wearing a maroon coloured Barbour puffa jacket, grey Moschino Milano jogging bottoms and black Nike running style trainers.

Detective Sergeant Samantha Hockley said: “We have been carrying out enquiries to try and establish the identity of this person. However, at this stage we’ve not been able to find out who he is.

“We believe he was in the water for a short amount of time before being brought in by the tide. Therefore, he may not have been missing for long and his family and friends may not have realised yet.

“We are working hard to determine who this person is and the exact circumstances surrounding his death.

“If a friend or family member, who matches this description, is missing, then we want to hear from you as we continue our investigation.

“You can contact us online or by calling 101, quoting the reference 44230444730.”