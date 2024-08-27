Police Appeal for Information Following Theft of Controlled Drugs from Tyne & Wear Veterinary Practice

Northumbria Police have issued a warning and are seeking public assistance after controlled drugs were reported stolen from a veterinary practice in Tyne & Wear.

Northumbria Police have issued a warning and are seeking public assistance after controlled drugs were reported stolen from a veterinary practice in Tyne & Wear.

On Tuesday, police received a report of a burglary at Simply Cats Vet Clinic, located on Front Street, Fence Houses. The incident is believed to have occurred between 1:00 AM and 1:45 AM on Monday, August 26.

According to the report, the offenders forcibly entered the premises and removed a wall-mounted safe containing various medications before fleeing the scene.

The stolen safe contained several controlled substances, including:

A 50ml bottle of Somulose (used for euthanasia in cats and horses)

Four 10ml bottles of Ketamine

One 5ml bottle of Methadone

Three or four 10ml bottles of Buprenorphine

A bottle of Sublingual Buprenorphine

Police have launched a full investigation into the incident. Officials are urging the public to exercise caution and provide any information that may assist in the case.

A police spokesperson stated, “Unless you have been properly prescribed medication via your doctor or your pharmacy, you can never be sure what substances contain and what impact they could have on you.”

Authorities emphasize the importance of safe disposal of any found medication. Members of the public are advised not to leave such items in public spaces. Instead, they should be taken to the nearest police station for proper handling.

The police are appealing to anyone with information about the burglary or the whereabouts of the stolen drugs to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Northumbria Police immediately.