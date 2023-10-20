Police Appeal for Information on Six Men Involved in Homophobic Assault in East London

The London Metropolitan Police have released images of six men they wish to speak to in connection with a disturbing homophobic assault that took place in east London. The incident occurred around 17:30 on Sunday, 1 October, when two male victims in their 20s were walking along High Road, Chadwell Heath.

According to reports, a group of up to six unidentified men began verbally abusing the victims and making threats. The situation escalated when one member of the group struck one of the victims on the head with a plank of wood. The victim sustained cuts and bruises as a result of the attack and sought treatment at a local hospital. Fortunately, he was discharged shortly after. The second victim did not sustain any physical injuries but both individuals were understandably distressed by the incident.

The police are treating this assault as a homophobic hate crime due to the derogatory comments made prior to the attack. As of now, no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing. The Metropolitan Police recognises the corrosive impact of hate crimes and is committed to bringing the perpetrators of such acts to justice.

To ensure the victims receive the necessary support, a dedicated LGBTQ+ liaison officer will oversee the investigation. The officer will provide assistance and guidance throughout the process.

Authorities are urging any witnesses or individuals with information or footage related to the incident to come forward. They can contact the police by calling 101 or reaching out on Twitter via the handle ‘X’ @MetCC. It is important to quote CAD 5640/01OCT when providing any information.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers can be contacted at 0800 555 111 or through their website, crimestoppers-uk.org.