Police Appeal for Information to Locate Missing Maidstone Teenager

Officers are urgently seeking the public’s help to locate Alexis Smith, a 14-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Maidstone. Alexis was last seen around 8 pm on Monday, 2 September, and there are growing concerns for her welfare.

Alexis is described as approximately 5ft 6ins tall, with long black hair. She was last seen wearing a distinctive black puffer jacket with ‘Chapster’ written across the back, a black crop top, red shorts, and black and white Nike trainers.

Authorities believe Alexis may have connections to London and Peterborough in Cambridgeshire, and it is possible she could have travelled to either location.

Anyone with information on Alexis’s whereabouts is urged to contact the police immediately by calling 999 and quoting reference 02-1484.

The police and Alexis’s family are deeply concerned for her safety and are appealing to the public for any assistance that could help bring her home safely.