Staffordshire Police have issued an urgent appeal for information regarding the whereabouts of a missing 15-year-old girl, identified as Summer, who was last seen in Tunstall.

Summer disappeared on March 18 and was last spotted at 6:30 PM, sparking concerns for her safety and well-being. Descriptions provided by authorities depict Summer as a slim-built teenager with long black hair. At the time of her disappearance, she was reportedly wearing a dark top paired with black trousers and carrying a grey crossbody bag.

With the disappearance now stretching several days, authorities are urging anyone with information about Summer’s whereabouts to come forward and assist in the search efforts. Staffordshire Police have emphasized the importance of community assistance in locating the missing teenager.

Individuals who may have seen Summer or have any relevant information are encouraged to contact Staffordshire Police immediately. They can reach out by dialling 101 and quoting incident number 735, dated March 18.

As the search for Summer continues, the community’s cooperation and vigilance are crucial in ensuring her safe return home. Authorities are working tirelessly to locate her and reunite her with her loved ones, but they stress that public assistance plays a vital role in such cases.