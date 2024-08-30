Police Appeal for Witnesses After “Road Rage” Assault Leaves Man in Critical Condition in Bexleyheath

Police are appealing for witnesses following an alleged “road rage” assault in Bexleyheath that has left a man in a critical condition. The incident occurred early on the morning of Tuesday, August 20, at the traffic lights on Erith Road.

Officers were called to the scene just before 5:30 AM, where they found a man, believed to be in his 30s, suffering from a serious head injury. The London Ambulance Service was quickly on site and transported the victim to the hospital, where he remains in a critical condition. The victim’s family has been informed and are by his side as he undergoes treatment.

A 24-year-old man was arrested later that day on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. He was taken to a police station in south London, where he was bailed pending further enquiries.

Detectives investigating the incident believe that the victim sustained his injuries following a traffic-related incident that escalated into an altercation with another motorist. They are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the event or captured it on dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward.

Detective Constable Katie McGinn, who is leading the investigation, urged the public to assist: “I am keen to hear from anyone who either witnessed this incident or has dashcam footage. We believe that the victim sustained his injuries following a traffic incident, and subsequent altercation, involving a man from another vehicle. If you saw any part of this sequence of events, or if you have footage, please do get in touch.”

Anyone with information, CCTV, or dashcam footage is encouraged to contact the police by calling 101 or reaching out via ‘X’ @MetCC, quoting reference CAD 1060/20Aug.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, information can be provided through the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.