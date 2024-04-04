UK News in Pictures

A drug dealer has been convicted of murder after police linked him to a vehicle abandoned at the scene

Police Appeal for Witnesses Following Serious Incident in Feering

Thousands Gear Up for London Marathon 2024: Here’s What You Need to Know

BBC’s Andrew Scott Leads Star-Studded Cast in Netflix’s “Ripley”

Millions of Workers Set to Receive Pay Rise as National Living Wage Increases

Police Appeal for Witnesses Following Serious Incident in Feering

Authorities investigating a serious incident in Feering are urging witnesses to come forward as they continue their inquiries.

The incident, which left a man in his 30s seriously injured, is believed to have occurred outside The Bell Inn in Feering between approximately 11pm on Friday, 29 March, and the early hours of Saturday, 30 March.

A 67-year-old man from Kelvedon, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the incident, has been released on bail until 23 May.

The injured man remains hospitalized in a serious condition.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information or relevant footage is urged to contact the authorities, quoting incident number 148 of 1 April.

Monday 1 April

A recent incident in Feering has prompted a police investigation after a man in his 30s was found seriously injured, currently in a life-threatening condition in the hospital.

The incident, believed to have occurred outside The Bell Inn in Feering on Friday, 29 March, is under scrutiny as authorities work to determine the circumstances surrounding the man’s injuries.

Initial assessments suggest a potential collision with a vehicle in the car park may have caused the injuries.

A 67-year-old man from Kelvedon has been apprehended on suspicion of attempted murder and is currently in custody as inquiries progress.

Witnesses or individuals with pertinent information, including CCTV or dash cam footage, are urged to come forward and assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the authorities, quoting incident number 148 of 1 April. Reports can be submitted via the police website or through the Live Chat service.

For those preferring anonymity, contact can be made with independent charity Crimestoppers either online or by calling 0800 555 111.

