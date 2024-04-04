Police Appeal for Witnesses Following Serious Incident in Feering

Authorities investigating a serious incident in Feering are urging witnesses to come forward as they continue their inquiries.

The incident, which left a man in his 30s seriously injured, is believed to have occurred outside The Bell Inn in Feering between approximately 11pm on Friday, 29 March, and the early hours of Saturday, 30 March.

A 67-year-old man from Kelvedon, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the incident, has been released on bail until 23 May.

The injured man remains hospitalized in a serious condition.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information or relevant footage is urged to contact the authorities, quoting incident number 148 of 1 April.

Monday 1 April

Anyone with information is requested to contact the authorities, quoting incident number 148 of 1 April. Reports can be submitted via the police website or through the Live Chat service.

For those preferring anonymity, contact can be made with independent charity Crimestoppers either online or by calling 0800 555 111.