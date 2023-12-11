Police Appeal Issued After Man Seriously Sexually Assaulted in Harpurhey, North Manchester

Officers have launched an urgent appeal for information following a disturbing incident in which a man was subjected to a serious sexual assault. The incident occurred on Hendham Vale at approximately 8.15am on 4 December 2023, as the victim was on his way to work.

The attacker, described as a black male in his mid-30s and approximately six feet tall, is still at large. He was wearing a snood, a baseball cap, a black hoodie, and black jogging bottoms with white markings running down one side, and trailing on the floor.

Detective Sergeant Carla Dalton, from North Manchester CID, expressed the gravity of the crime and acknowledged the concerns it may evoke within the local community. She stated, “This is a horrific and distressing crime that will rightly cause concern within the local community. The victim has bravely provided a statement and is being supported by specialist officers during this difficult time. We are determined to apprehend this dangerous individual and urge anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward.”

To aid in the investigation, additional officers will be present in the area as they conduct their inquiries. The authorities are resolute in their commitment to ensuring the safety of the public.

Anyone with information, dash-cam footage, or who was present in the area at the time of the assault is urged to contact the police on 0161 856 1146, quoting log 1001-04/12/2023. Alternatively, information can be reported online at http://www.gmp.police.uk, through the non-emergency number 101, or anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111. In cases of emergency, it is vital to dial 999.