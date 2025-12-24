Watch Live

Police appeal over missing man in Ealing

  • Updated: 17:47
  • , 24 December 2025
Met detectives are urgently appealing to the public to help find a missing man in Ealing.

Samuel, aged 21, has not been seen or heard from since Tuesday, 16 December after leaving his family home to go for a walk and buy some food. He left home with a skateboard and backpack.

He was last seen at around 19:40hrs near Greenford Broadway Station, an area he regularly visits for leisure walks.

Further police enquiries suggest that at 11.45pm  the same evening, Samuel visited Tesco Superstore on Old Western Avenue, Greenford.

Samuel is 6ft in height with a medium build.

Detective Sergeant Gary Walker, from the Met’s Missing Persons Unit, said: “It has now been one week since Samuel was last seen and we are increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“Samuel is particularly vulnerable as he takes medication daily, and without it his health could be significantly impacted.

“We are asking anyone who may have seen him or knows where he is to contact us immediately.”

If you have any information about Samuel’s whereabouts, please call 999 quoting CAD 6613/19DEC.

Samuel is known to frequent high streets in Greenford, Sudbury Hill and Harrow.

