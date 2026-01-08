Police Appeal to Find Two Girls Missing From South London

Police have issued an urgent public appeal to help locate two teenage girls who have been reported missing from south London.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Service say they are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Abbie, aged 14, and Faith, aged 15, who have both been missing since Tuesday, 7 January.

According to police, Faith was last seen wearing black leggings and white trainers, while Abbie was last seen dressed in a grey and white school uniform. Enquiries are ongoing to establish their movements since they were last seen.

A spokesperson for police said officers are carrying out a number of lines of enquiry and are appealing directly to the public for assistance.

“We are concerned for the welfare of Abbie and Faith and are urging anyone who may have seen them, or who has any information about their whereabouts, to come forward as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately, quoting reference numbers 1714/07JAN and 7067/07JAN.

Police also urge members of the public not to speculate online and to share official appeals to help bring the girls home safely.