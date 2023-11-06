Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian died following a collision with a bus in Wandsworth

Officers responded to calls at 12.15pm on Friday, 3 November of a collision involving a route 131 bus and a pedestrian on A24 Tooting High Street.

The London Ambulance Service and the London Air Ambulance also attended and the pedestrian involved was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The pedestrian a 77-year-old woman, sadly died on Saturday, 4 November.

Officers from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the incident and appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam or mobile phone footage to contact police by calling 101 or Tweet @MetCC on ‘X’ quoting 3044/3NOV.