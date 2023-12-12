Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following a collision in Horton Heath

Police were called at about 3.30pm on Sunday (10 December) to a collision on the B3354 Botley Road, near Dumpers Drove.

This involved a black Volkswagen Polo and a dog crossing the road on a lead.

Sadly the dog, a Grey French Bulldog, died from its injuries.

The driver of the Volkswagen did not stop at the scene and continued in the direction of Fair Oak.

Did you see this car in the area at the time? Did you witness the collision itself, or have relevant dash cam footage?

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 44230504171