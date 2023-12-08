Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a fatal collision in Marylebone

Officers were called at approximately 10pm on Thursday, 7 December to reports of two women injured following a collision with a car in Marylebone Road, junction with Allsops Place, W1.

London Ambulance Service and the London Air Ambulance also attended the scene.

One of the women, believed aged in her 50s, received treatment but despite the efforts of the emergency services, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second woman, believed aged in her 40s, was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

Road closures remain in place at the scene.

The car failed to stop at the scene and was found parked nearby.

Two men – aged 29 and 38 – subsequently attended a police station and have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop. Both remain in custody.

Anyone who witnessed or who has footage of this incident, or any road users with dashcam footage, is asked to call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC and quote CAD7169/7Dec.