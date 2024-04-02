UK News in Pictures

A Met police officer has been dismissed after he made inappropriate remarks to female officers while on duty

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Eastbourne

Child Killed and Two Injured in Tragic School Shooting in Finland

UK and US Must Stop “Backsliding” on Support for Israel, Says Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman

London Underground Line Set to Close Later This Year for £2.9 Billion Upgrade

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Eastbourne

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Eastbourne

Officers were called near Shooters Bottom Car Park, Beachy Head Road at around 4.25pm on Monday, 1 April to a report of a four-vehicle collision involving a red Honda motorbike, a silver Mazda, a black Audi and a red Mazda.

Sadly, the driver of the motorbike, a 29-year-old woman from Battle, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin are aware and are being supported at this difficult time.

Fortunately, no other injuries were reported.

A 19-year-old man from Eastbourne was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. He has been released on conditional bail, pending further enquiries.

Police are trying to establish the full circumstances of the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any dash-cam footage is asked to contact [email protected] quoting Operation Chisel.

