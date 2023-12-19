Police are appealing for witnesses following the attempted robbery of a dog in Gosport

It was reported that, at about 6pm on Friday 15 December, a man approached a female dog walker and tried to steal her greyhound.

He then fled the scene down a footpath towards St Nicholas Avenue when another man nearby asked the dog walker if she was ok.

The man who tried to take the dog was described as white, aged in his 20s, about 5ft 6in tall, of slim build and wearing all-black clothing and a snood covering his face.

If you have any information about this man or the incident itself, please contact the police.

Police would especially like to appeal for anyone with relevant CCTV or dash cam footage of a male matching this description in the area at the time of the incident to please come forward.

You can call 101 or make a report via the police website, quoting reference 44230512225.