SUBSCRIBE
Home Breaking Police are appealing for witnesses following the attempted robbery of a dog in Gosport
Breaking

Police are appealing for witnesses following the attempted robbery of a dog in Gosport

by
written by 0 comment

It was reported that, at about 6pm on Friday 15 December, a man approached a female dog walker and tried to steal her greyhound.

He then fled the scene down a footpath towards St Nicholas Avenue when another man nearby asked the dog walker if she was ok.

The man who tried to take the dog was described as white, aged in his 20s, about 5ft 6in tall, of slim build and wearing all-black clothing and a snood covering his face.

If you have any information about this man or the incident itself, please contact the police.

Police would especially like to appeal for anyone with relevant CCTV or dash cam footage of a male matching this description in the area at the time of the incident to please come forward.

You can call 101 or make a report via the police website, quoting reference 44230512225.

Read Next

Rural officers have tracked down a stolen off-road vehicle in Cranbrook and...

Delivery Driver Jailed for Money Laundering After Hiding £720,000 in Van

Man dies after collision on the M6 near Corley Services

Man jailed for stealing late-wife’s insurance pay-out

Nearly 50 drivers have been arrested for drink or drug driving offences...

Two men have been charged with the murder of Robert Dlugosz

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

UK News in Pictures brings you Live News and Pictures as they happen. Keeping you up to date with the story as it Breaks. UK News in Pictures is a true 24hr news source keeping you the reader informed and on the move around the clock, 7 days a week bringing the latest breaking news, community information and more as it happens
Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

Useful Links

Edtior's Picks

Rural officers have tracked down a stolen off-road vehicle in Cranbrook and returned...
Delivery Driver Jailed for Money Laundering After Hiding £720,000 in Van
Police are appealing for witnesses following the attempted robbery of a dog in...

Latest Articles

Rural officers have tracked down a stolen off-road vehicle in Cranbrook and returned it to its rightful owner
Delivery Driver Jailed for Money Laundering After Hiding £720,000 in Van
Police are appealing for witnesses following the attempted robbery of a dog in Gosport
Man dies after collision on the M6 near Corley Services

All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by. uknip

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.